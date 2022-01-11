Amazon Union Vote Re-do Date Set In US

Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama to vote on unionizing again. Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., will soon begin voting on whether to form a union, a year after the large unionization effort failed amid controversy over the e-commerce giant’s tactics. Ballots will be mailed Feb. 4, and votes will begin to be counted on March. 28, the National Labor Relations Board announced Tuesday. Amazon workers previously overwhelmingly rejected a unionization effort at the warehouse last year, but the NLRB called for a revote after finding that Amazon improperly interfered in that election. An NLRB official specifically cited Amazon’s placing of an unmarked US Postal Service mailbox in front of the warehouse just after voting started, writing that Amazon “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” The rejection of the unionization efforts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union last year was a major blow to efforts to organize Amazon, which is the second largest US private employer. It was one of the first major such efforts in years, and drew national attention, including from President Biden, who tweeted a video last year saying workers should be able to make their decisions without company pressure. More than 5,800 workers were eligible to vote, and rejected unionization by more than a 2-to-1 margin. — WASHINGTON POST.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO