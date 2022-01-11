ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Union Vote Re-do Date Set In US

By AFP News
 4 days ago
Labor organizers and e-commerce giant Amazon are set for a rematch vote to begin next month on whether workers will form a union at a warehouse in Alabama, officials said Tuesday. A closely-watched ballot last year on starting the first Amazon union in the United States ended in a...

The Independent

Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday's ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at businesses with at least 100 employees be fully vaccinated or else test regularly for COVID-19 and wear a mask on the job. Target s response was typical: The big retailer said it wanted to review the decision and “how it will impact our team and business.”The Biden administration argues...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration Vaccine And Testing Mandate For Private Businesses

Joe Biden’s administration was dealt a setback in its effort to curb Covid, as the Supreme Court blocked a mandate that larger businesses require employees be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The high court did uphold a requirement that health care firms that receive federal money comply with a vaccine mandate for their employees. The 6-3 ruling (read it here) is not a surprise, as justices had indicated their misgivings about the mandate in oral arguments last Friday. Biden has cited vaccine requirements at The Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Fox Corp. in arguing for the government mandate. The Department of Labor’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Alabama State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Workers in Alabama Will Vote Again on Whether to Unionize Next Month

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday announced a second union election will begin by mail at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, on Feb. 4. The NLRB in November ordered a second vote after finding Amazon improperly interfered in the first election, which was held in April. Amazon will face...
BESSEMER, AL
Boston Globe

Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama to vote on unionizing again

Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama to vote on unionizing again. Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., will soon begin voting on whether to form a union, a year after the large unionization effort failed amid controversy over the e-commerce giant’s tactics. Ballots will be mailed Feb. 4, and votes will begin to be counted on March. 28, the National Labor Relations Board announced Tuesday. Amazon workers previously overwhelmingly rejected a unionization effort at the warehouse last year, but the NLRB called for a revote after finding that Amazon improperly interfered in that election. An NLRB official specifically cited Amazon’s placing of an unmarked US Postal Service mailbox in front of the warehouse just after voting started, writing that Amazon “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” The rejection of the unionization efforts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union last year was a major blow to efforts to organize Amazon, which is the second largest US private employer. It was one of the first major such efforts in years, and drew national attention, including from President Biden, who tweeted a video last year saying workers should be able to make their decisions without company pressure. More than 5,800 workers were eligible to vote, and rejected unionization by more than a 2-to-1 margin. — WASHINGTON POST.
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
