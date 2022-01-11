Woman reportedly got $100 tip for finding Nelly's lost bag of $300k

You know what they say, there are two sides to every story. A woman claims that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag that belonged to Nelly . What’s more, she revealed that she received only $100 for returning the load of money.

In a viral clip, obtained by The Neighborhood Talk , a friend of the woman narrates the alleged good deed: “We up here at the bowling alley, she found Nelly bag, it had $300,000 in it. And guess what she do? She gave it back.” The friend then asks the woman how much she received for giving back the misplaced cash. And she sadly replies “$100”.

To make matters more interesting, Nelly himself commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page . “It’s getting hot in here! Nelly dropped by The Neighborhood to defend himself. Y’all believe him?,” the media outlet captioned the re-posted video.

“Cap…SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” Nelly responded publicly. “I didn’t lose s*** idk what bag or who’s bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine.”

A couple of Instagram users exchanged their views on the he said, she said situation too. “​​I would’ve took it back,” one person wrote. “Uh she obviously ain’t need no money if she gave back 300k,” another person added.

Nevertheless, Nelly seems to be unbothered by the social media drama. Lately, he’s been promoting upcoming shows and appearances including a Ludacris and Nelly takeover in March, according to his Facebook page .

