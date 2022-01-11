ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

State Farm celebrates 100 years of helping neighbors by increasing number of grant recipients

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KszrV_0ditLThR00

State Farm will mark its 100th anniversary in 2022. To celebrate this milestone, the company is increasing its State Farm Neighborhood Assistant program, meaning more submissions, more grants, and spreading more good to communities.

Normally, the program will award 40 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighbors’ improvement projects. This year, the program will award 100 of these grants. Additionally, the company is doubling the number of cause submissions to 4,000.

Benjamin Justice, a Corporate Responsibility Analyst for the company, says State Farm is excited to offer more grant opportunities to more communities.

“I think, at State Farm, we’ve been committed to helping neighbors since we opened 100 years ago. To celebrate our 100th anniversary we wanted to increase the number of grants that are available. That is a large increase,” he shared. “Realistically, one of the things I have been told is that less than half the percentage of companies have existed for 100 years so it’s an incredible achievement for State Farm and we are lucky to partner with a lot of nonprofits and community partners and we want to offer this opportunity to them.”

While the grants are given to nonprofits, Justice encouraged individuals- who believe they have a community-changing idea- to also apply. Any individual who is chosen to receive a grant will be matched with a nonprofit to make their ideas become reality.

U.S. residents who are 18 and older and have a valid email address can participate. Applications are due by 1 p.m. on February 16, 2022. The first 4,000 submissions will be accepted and narrowed down to 200 finalists. These finalists will then be voted on by community members with 100 awarded grants. Voting will take place from April 27 to May 6, with the winners announced on June 7.

“That’s a 50/50 chance,” Justice explained. “$25,000 goes a long way, especially now since we are still having issues and struggling with COVID going on its second year and nonprofit funding is down. These $25,000 grants can help keep the lights on or they can help impact the community in a huge way…it just makes a huge impact on the community and small nonprofits to be able to implement projects they weren’t able to get funding for.

“I’m super excited to see this year’s winners and hope to see a few grants in West Virginia!”

For more information on how to apply, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

3-Year Grant Awarded to Help Beginning Farmers, Ranchers on Big Island

Hoʻōla Veteran Services, better known as Hoʻōla Farms, has been awarded a three-year grant to support their Beginning Farmer and Rancher Training program on Hawaiʻi Island, which assists veterans and community members interested in becoming agricultural entrepreneurs. The program features experience-based, one-day “Intro to Grow”...
HILO, HI
Wichita Eagle

The United Way had an innovative year in helping our neighbors | Commentary

As we prepare for the promise a new year brings, it’s important to reflect on the many ways our community worked together during the past 12 months to provide opportunities for all people in our region to live up to their full potential. As the 2021 chair of the United Way of the Plains board of directors, I have never been prouder of our team for developing innovative ways to help our neighbors and enhance our impact, despite the lingering effects of the pandemic.
WICHITA, KS
The Richmond Observer

RED CROSS: Disaster Action Team volunteers are needed in the new year to help neighbors during times of emergency

CHARLOTTE — The Red Cross encourages to the community to resolve to volunteer in the New Year. The need for volunteers is constant, especially in the Disaster Action Team role. Disaster Action Teams respond to disasters including home fires to provide comfort, hope, and resources to those impacted. They provide essential resources to families that are unexpectedly displaced their homes like financial assistance, comfort kits, health services to replace medications and equipment, mental health services, and community referrals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
983thecoast.com

State Grants To Help MI Communities Recruit First Responders

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the launch of a $5 million grant program to assist local governments in addressing critical needs in recruiting and training first responders. “First responders are on the front lines of our health and our safety, and are always there for us when we need them...
MICHIGAN STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Grant Funds new cooler for Rommey Farms

Rommey Farms, located in Cassoday, produces locally-grown, whole foods for the surrounding community using sustainable agriculture practices. “We grow everything from radishes to sweet corn and everything in between,” said Susan Rommelfanger, co-owner of Rommey Farms. “We have greens, zucchini, squash, okra, peppers, cabbage herbs, oregano, thyme, basil, chives and parsley.”
CASSODAY, KS
Bakersfield Californian

Nonprofits help hundreds celebrate New Year's with blankets, meals, supplies

The line of people started forming around 10:30 a.m. outside The Mission at Kern County, and when the truck showed up a little after noon, everyone there sprang into action. There were hundreds of blankets, hot meals, hygiene kits and warm clothes being distributed to the crowd, with staff from The Mission, as well as those who were patiently waiting for meals the center serves year-round, helping one another to make sure everyone who was there received everything that was there to be shared.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Farm Neighborhood#Justice
KRDO News Channel 13

State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially. The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit The post State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Lootpress

Gov. Justice Announces new manufacturing facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that GreenPower Motor Company will be opening a 9.5-acre manufacturing facility in South Charleston, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. Zero-emission, all-electric school busses will be produced in the 80,000 square-foot...
CHARLESTON, WV
ncmissouri.edu

NCMC Foundation Announces Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant Recipients

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the spring and fall 2021 recipients of the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant. Projects receiving funding for the spring 2021 semester included Student Support Services Learn Science with Models and the Tutoring Center Better Snacks = Better Grades. The project awarded funding for the fall 2021 semester was the Science Department for Physics Equipment.
TRENTON, MO
gazettenews.com

recipients,

ASHTABULA COUNTY - The United Way of Ashtabula County found another way to recognize its award recipients and partner charities in 2021. These award recipients and partner charities took part in the LIVE UNITED Campaign, the “Power of ONE!”. Established in 1920 as the Ashtabula Community Fund, and later...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Unreliable Access to Healthy Food

More than 38 million people, including nearly 12 million children, were food insecure in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To put it another way, 11.5% of the U.S. population that year lacked consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle. While food insecurity doesn’t mean critical […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Announces Significant Upgrades in Northern Operating Area

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of an estimated $4.5 million in upgrades to its Weston water treatment plant and northern operating area distribution system. The upgrades, which were completed over a four-year period, elevated the treatment plant’s daily production capacity from two to four million gallons of water per day and allow for enhanced treatment processes and service reliability.
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley native returns to host Equip the City program

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – In February of 2014, Tim Craft, a Beckley native, nearly died from an overdose at the Green Bank motel. Tonight, he will host an Equip the City program, an opioid recovery effort, miles from that location. Craft, who not only struggled with drug abuse himself...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy