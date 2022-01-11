State Farm celebrates 100 years of helping neighbors by increasing number of grant recipients

State Farm will mark its 100th anniversary in 2022. To celebrate this milestone, the company is increasing its State Farm Neighborhood Assistant program, meaning more submissions, more grants, and spreading more good to communities.

Normally, the program will award 40 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighbors’ improvement projects. This year, the program will award 100 of these grants. Additionally, the company is doubling the number of cause submissions to 4,000.

Benjamin Justice, a Corporate Responsibility Analyst for the company, says State Farm is excited to offer more grant opportunities to more communities.

“I think, at State Farm, we’ve been committed to helping neighbors since we opened 100 years ago. To celebrate our 100th anniversary we wanted to increase the number of grants that are available. That is a large increase,” he shared. “Realistically, one of the things I have been told is that less than half the percentage of companies have existed for 100 years so it’s an incredible achievement for State Farm and we are lucky to partner with a lot of nonprofits and community partners and we want to offer this opportunity to them.”

While the grants are given to nonprofits, Justice encouraged individuals- who believe they have a community-changing idea- to also apply. Any individual who is chosen to receive a grant will be matched with a nonprofit to make their ideas become reality.

U.S. residents who are 18 and older and have a valid email address can participate. Applications are due by 1 p.m. on February 16, 2022. The first 4,000 submissions will be accepted and narrowed down to 200 finalists. These finalists will then be voted on by community members with 100 awarded grants. Voting will take place from April 27 to May 6, with the winners announced on June 7.

“That’s a 50/50 chance,” Justice explained. “$25,000 goes a long way, especially now since we are still having issues and struggling with COVID going on its second year and nonprofit funding is down. These $25,000 grants can help keep the lights on or they can help impact the community in a huge way…it just makes a huge impact on the community and small nonprofits to be able to implement projects they weren’t able to get funding for.

“I’m super excited to see this year’s winners and hope to see a few grants in West Virginia!”

For more information on how to apply, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com.