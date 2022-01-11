Noem to start session pulled between social, economic issues

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a new Directed Health Measure (DHM). The DHM suspends Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at The Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) in Omaha after the hospital facility chose to begin operating under a crisis standard of care yesterday. The DHM takes effect today (Friday, January 14th) at 5:00 p.m. and is scheduled to remain in place through February 13, 2022.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO