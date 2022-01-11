ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Noem to start session pulled between social, economic issues

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will mark the beginning of the state’s legislative session Tuesday. But she will...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts announces new Directed Health Measure

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a new Directed Health Measure (DHM). The DHM suspends Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at The Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) in Omaha after the hospital facility chose to begin operating under a crisis standard of care yesterday. The DHM takes effect today (Friday, January 14th) at 5:00 p.m. and is scheduled to remain in place through February 13, 2022.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

President Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats’ major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Panhandle Post

Tax credit measure for private school donations fails

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal that would have indirectly subsidized private K-12 schools in Nebraska by offering tax credits to scholarship donors has stalled in the Legislature. Supporters fell five votes short of the 33 they needed to overcome a filibuster and force a vote on the bill,...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts’ State of the State fly around schedule

LINCOLN – This week, Governor Pete Ricketts will embark on a fly around following his annual State of the State Address. A detailed schedule is listed below. 10:00 a.m. CT State of the State Address, Norris Chamber, State Capitol, LINCOLN. 1:00 p.m. CT Grand Island Press Conference, Central Nebraska...
ALLIANCE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Economic Issues#Conventions#Bullying#Ap
Panhandle Post

Attorneys spar over Rep. Fortenberry's statements to feds

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are arguing over whether a jury should be allowed to hear statements that Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made to federal prosecutors who were investigating an illegal, $30,000 donation to his campaign from a foreign national. Attorneys for the nine-term Republican asked a judge...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announces re-election bid

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry formally announced his re-election campaign in the midst of prosecutors alleging that he misled federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign. The Nebraska Republican made his announcement in a YouTube video from inside a 1963 Ford pickup,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Justice Department's new unit to focus on domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Panhandle Post

Wyoming mayor resigns after off-color texts become public

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The mayor of Wyoming’s third-largest city has resigned after text messages she sent with off-color and denigrating remarks became public. Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King announced her resignation Thursday, two days after apologizing for the texts about City Council members and other local officials. Carter-King...
GILLETTE, WY
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy