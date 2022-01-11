ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West Stepping Out for a Stylish L.A. Date Night

 5 days ago

The flashing lights were on Kanye “Ye”...

Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Julia Fox After He Begged to Get Back Together

Over it. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s relationship proves that Yeezy founder’s antics don’t even faze her anymore. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage and two years of dating. Less than a year after her divorce filing, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name. Yet her estranged husband wasn’t ready to let go: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to get back together with him amid her romance with Pete....
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Turn Heads in Sparkly Ensembles at the F/W23 Dolce & Gabbana Runway Show

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox look like the perfect fashion power couple. The “Born with Horns” rapper and the “Transformers” star attended the Dolce & Gabbana fall ‘23 show, where they got snapped on the red carpet. MGK opened the show and played a musical selection while wearing a while bedazzled and crystallized suit. For the red-carpet ensembles, MGK donned an emblazoned black suit that featured crystals, eyelets, grommets and everything else of the sort plastered all over the two pieces. He accessorized with gloves that matched the glittery flair of the suit, two distinct rings hanging from his lips...
StyleCaster

Kanye Booked a Photoshoot to Make Out With Julia Fox on Their 2nd Date—See the Steamy Pics

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself. Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing...
TMZ.com

Kanye West and Julia Fox Grab Dinner in L.A. with Antonio Brown

Kanye West and Julia Fox certainly know how to attract attention, hitting one of the most-trafficked celeb spots in L.A. for a dinner date night ... all while kinda-sorta matching their outfits. The two arrived separately to Craig's Monday night, Kanye wearing his signature hoodie, jeans, sunglasses and boots --...
Us Weekly

Kanye West and Julia Fox Have ‘Romantic’ Broadway Date Night in New York After Intimate Miami Dinner

Date night in the Big Apple! Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed a New York City outing on Tuesday, January 4, after their weekend in Miami. The rapper, 44, and the Uncut Gems star, 31, “arrived separately” to Broadway’s Slave Play, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly, adding, “Later on when the show had ended, he came out with Julia and his friend Justin La Boy.” The duo subsequently dined at Carbone at 10:30 p.m. The actress paired a blue coat with black boots and a matching mask during the meal, while West wore a navy hoodie under a black jacket.
fashionista.com

How Did Julia Fox and Kanye West's Diesel Campaign, I Mean 'Dates,' Work Out for Diesel?

When Julia Fox and Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West)'s second date was documented with a dispatch and photo spread published by Interview within 48 hours, it was obvious: This was true love. Why else would Ye surprise Fox with a "hotel suite full of clothes" after their Jan. 4 New York dinner-and-a-show, per the article, written by Fox herself? The fact that the clothes happened to all be from Diesel's Spring 2022 collection? As organic and unplanned as their instant connection.
SheKnows

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Seems to Have Madonna's Approval After This Group Night Out

Julia Fox is hanging out with some serious music A-listers now that she’s dating Kanye West. The couple enjoyed a high-profile Wednesday night out at Hollywood hotspot, Delilah, with Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and Jason Lee, but it was their proximity to Madonna that has us the most curious. The Material Girl is finally back living on the West Coast to work on her biopic, so it’s wild to see her out and about in Los Angeles like it is 1990 all over again. In a video shared by Lee on Instagram, Madonna is seen grooving to Drake’s song, “Come Thru”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Comments "White Women Popping" On Post About Kanye & Julia Fox

No one is quite sure what Kanye West is up to, but he seems to be jet-setting from coast to coast with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The pair emerged with their relationship quite dramatically, including a mini-essay penned by Fox about her first week with the Rap mogul. The two apparently met in Miami on New Year's Eve and have been inseparable ever since, leaving many to speculate on whether this is a true romance or a ploy to compete with Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.
