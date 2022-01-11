See Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West Stepping Out for a Stylish L.A. Date Night

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself. Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO