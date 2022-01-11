Janet Jackson got her big music break at home: ‘I was so embarrassed’

Janet Jackson is one of my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE artists EVER! So, you already know, I am DEFINITELY here for her upcoming documentary, Janet. She is giving us an inside look into her career & personal life, including her family life and the control her father had over her. She speaks about the Super Bowl scandal, the Michael Jackson sexual misconduct allegations, and being a mother. There are also a number of celebrities that give commentary as well, from Mariah Carey to Paula Abdul to Samuel L Jackson. Part 1 premieres on Jan 28th at 8p on Lifetime.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO