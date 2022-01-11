ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Janet Jackson got her big music break at home: ‘I was so embarrassed’

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Jackson is taking back “Control”...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Paris Jackson Reveals If She's Open To Collaborating With Aunt Janet Jackson

For many who have been fans of the Jackson family for decades, seeing Michael Jackson's children forge ahead with their lives as adults can seem strange. Not because it isn't normal, but because it seemed as if it was just yesterday when the late icon was hiding his kids from the world. Now, Paris, Prince, and Blanket are working on their prospective interests and careers, and recently, Jackson's only daughter caught up with Access to chat about her new movie, Sex Appeal.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Paris Jackson Eyes Potential Janet Jackson Collaboration: “I’m Not Opposed To It”

Paris Jackson is getting candid. For, the multi-talented entertainer has just revealed that she is open to a collaboration with her aunt, Janet Jackson. Paris recently appeared on Access to talk about her new movie ‘Sex Appeal.’ She was asked by host Mario Lopez if she would be open to collaborating with her aunt and she said:
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
iheart.com

WATCH: Janet Jackson's Documentary is Coming to Lifetime!

Janet Jackson is one of my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE artists EVER! So, you already know, I am DEFINITELY here for her upcoming documentary, Janet. She is giving us an inside look into her career & personal life, including her family life and the control her father had over her. She speaks about the Super Bowl scandal, the Michael Jackson sexual misconduct allegations, and being a mother. There are also a number of celebrities that give commentary as well, from Mariah Carey to Paula Abdul to Samuel L Jackson. Part 1 premieres on Jan 28th at 8p on Lifetime.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Jan. 28th Date Announced for Janet Jackson Documentary

NASHVILLE, TN — A premiere date was announced Saturday for the two-night, four hour documentary on Janet Jackson. A&E and Lifetime jointly announced that the documentary would debut Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. CT with the first two hours airing. A new, extended trailer was also released Saturday on various social media projects. “It’s just something that needs to be done,” Jackson said about the project in the three-plus minute clip.
NASHVILLE, TN
NYLON

"Very Private" Janet Jackson Shares Trailer From Her First Ever Documentary

Janet Jackson is finally ready to tell her story. In a two-part documentary created with Lifetime and A&E, the pop icon will reveal details of her career, family life, and of course, the 2004 Super Bowl incident that was recently explored in a New York Times investigation that Jackson did not participate in. Premiering later this month, Janet is a full exploration of the youngest Jackson’s rise to astronomical fame.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home
GeekTyrant

Extended Trailer for JANET the 4-Hour A&E Documentary About the Life of Janet Jackson

A&E has released an extended trailer for their upcoming 4-hour documentary titled Janet, which follows the life and career of the iconic and legendary singer and dancer Janet Jackson. The documentary is directed by TV filmmaker Ben Hirsch (Idris Elba: No Limits, Goblin Works Garage, Supercar Megabuild). It's executive produced by Brie Miranda Bryant, Janet Jackson, Randy Jackson, and Rick Murray.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Janet Jackson Sharing How Much Work She Put Into Accepting Her Body Will Make You Even Angrier About 2004

Over the course of Janet Jackson’s storied and at times overly scrutinized career, she’s gone through a metamorphosis. But the transformation she went through wasn’t easy by any means. It took time, care, and reclaiming control over her body and owning her narrative in the public eye to get to a place of acceptance. In a new profile, Jackson recalls her transformation between her albums Control and Janet and how she learned to love her body.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Extra

Paris Jackson: ‘Music Is Who I Am’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Paris Jackson about her new movie “Sex Appeal.”. When asked if acting or music is her true calling, Paris commented, “I see acting as, like, occupation… It’s what I do for a living. Music is who I am.”. “Sex...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon says he and his daughters got COVID over the holiday break: "I was so scared"

After announcing on Instagram that he tested positive on the first day of his holiday break, Fallon revealed on The Tonight Show that his two young daughters tested positive, too. "I was so scared," Fallon said of getting his positive test. "I went in like I normally did -- because we've been doing this testing for a year now -- so I know everyone up there, all the nurses and doctors... the nurse comes back in and she goes, 'Come with me.' I've never gotten, 'Come with me.'" Fallon noted that he was vaccinated and boosted.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy