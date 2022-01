DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is back! After a brief hiatus, the show returns to The CW tonight at 8/7c for another DC adventure. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow joins characters from the DC universe for a series of mind-bending adventures. Faced with foes from all corners of the globe, this powerhouse team has confronted fate, hell, time travel—they’ve even undone death—but this season poses a threat never-before-seen by our Legends: aliens. Do they have what it takes to defeat an enemy from outer space? Tune in tonight at 8/7c on The CW to watch an all-new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO