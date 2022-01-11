Michigan critical care pediatrician details severe COVID outcomes, says her greatest wish is families don’t need her

All metrics show the coronavirus, rapidly spreading about Michigan, is more prevalent now that at any point in the pandemic. In more than half of Michigan’s counties, 30% or more of tests were positive Jan. 5 to 11 for SARS-CoV-2. A week ago, the number was fewer than 20. This indicates a record level of transmission. A 30% positivity rate is about six times what was established early in the pandemic as too high.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO