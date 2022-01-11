ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan critical care pediatrician details severe COVID outcomes, says her greatest wish is families don’t need her

By Danielle Salisbury
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A critical care pediatrician said she has seen children with COVID-19 develop serious and life-threatening pneumonia, myocarditis causing heart dysfunction and multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a post-infection complication resulting in swollen organs and tissues. They often require a variety of medical treatments, including intubation and ventilation and high-flow oxygen into...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

Driver shortage could get worse due to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine requirement, Michigan truckers say

Michigan truckers are concerned Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for international drivers could worsen driver shortages and disrupt already strained supply chains. Starting Jan. 15, Canada will require foreign truck drivers to be fully vaccinated or they’ll be turned away at the border. Unvaccinated Canadian truckers won’t be denied entry, but they will be required to test negative for COVID-19 and quarantine for two weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available to-order beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19

A half billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests will be available to order starting Jan. 19, the White House announced Friday. The free tests are to be sent, via the U.S. Postal Service, directly to households and will typically ship within seven to 12 days, too long for ideal testing after an exposure. Up to four tests can be requested per residential address by visiting COVIDtests.gov.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Another Department of Defense medical team headed to Michigan to help with omicron surge, President Biden says

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced another military medical team will arrive in Michigan to help hospital workers during the omicron surge. A total of more than 120 U.S. Department of Defense personnel will arrive in Michigan and other hard-hit states, including New York, Rhode Island and Ohio, Biden said during a brief update on the government COVID-19 response.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s new climate plan is a strong start, but environmentalists say faster action needed

Environmental advocates said they are encouraged by Michigan’s new climate action plan but also want to see faster action to decarbonize the state’s economy. State environment regulators on Friday released the draft MI Healthy Climate Plan, meant to outline how Michigan can meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal to make the state carbon neutral by 2050. Environmental advocacy group officials reviewed the draft plan and agreed it’s a robust step toward climate action in Michigan, though they spoke in chorus to press for even stronger measures.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan COVID data for Thursday, Jan. 13: In nearly 50 counties, tests are 30% positive as omicron completes takeover

All metrics show the coronavirus, rapidly spreading about Michigan, is more prevalent now that at any point in the pandemic. In more than half of Michigan’s counties, 30% or more of tests were positive Jan. 5 to 11 for SARS-CoV-2. A week ago, the number was fewer than 20. This indicates a record level of transmission. A 30% positivity rate is about six times what was established early in the pandemic as too high.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

COVID-19 Q&A: What’s COVID rash? Am I contagious 11 days after infection?

In recent months, MLive’s public health team has sought to bring answers to specific reader questions related to coronavirus and the ongoing pandemic. Questions in recent weeks have had to do with Michigan’s lack of mask mandate and the timeline for younger children getting vaccinated, as well as questions about the experimental COVID-19 pills, and effectiveness of natural immunity.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Care#Covid#Health Care#Diabetes#Seizure#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MLive

Weekly COVID rates jump in Van Buren County with hundreds of new cases reported

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — The rate of weekly COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County has nearly doubled since the prior week, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department reports. Currently, the rate of weekly cases are 1,131 cases for every 100,000 people, the health department said, based on data from the seven-day period ending Jan. 11. About a week earlier, for the period from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3, there were 574.8 cases per 100,000 people.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan businesses react to Supreme Court rejecting vaccine mandate: ‘It’s back to the drawing board’

Michigan business groups are applauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal vaccine mandate. On Thursday, the court ruled against the vaccinate-or-test mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees. Businesses across the state have been in limbo for months as the mandate went through different levels of the legal system before being argued before the Supreme Court last week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy