ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Despite COVID surge, children's hospitals staying below capacity

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise in hospitalizations among children in Chicago is...

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crain's Chicago Business

State bringing in 2,000 health care workers amid surge in hospitalizations

Amid record-breaking hospitalizations during the omicron wave, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that 2,048 health care workers have been deployed across the state; 919 are on-site supporting hospitals hit hard by COVID. Another 552 will arrive at hospitals by next Friday. Another 577 are part of “reaction teams” that will respond quickly to overwhelmed hospitals this week and next.
HEALTH SERVICES
Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago teachers narrowly approve school reopening deal, but COVID safety concerns remain

Chicago teachers voted by a slim margin to sign an agreement with the school district, officially ending a standoff over campus COVID safety that captured national attention. The final vote tally was 56% in favor of signing the agreement, with 44% against. Teachers going into the vote said they had mixed feelings about the proposal, which fell short of meeting union leadership’s goals of a temporary period of remote learning during the current COVID surge and a citywide metric for pausing in-person instruction when cases rise.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy