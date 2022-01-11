Despite COVID surge, children's hospitals staying below capacity

Chicago teachers voted by a slim margin to sign an agreement with the school district, officially ending a standoff over campus COVID safety that captured national attention. The final vote tally was 56% in favor of signing the agreement, with 44% against. Teachers going into the vote said they had mixed feelings about the proposal, which fell short of meeting union leadership’s goals of a temporary period of remote learning during the current COVID surge and a citywide metric for pausing in-person instruction when cases rise.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO