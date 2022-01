Georgia’s offensive lineman, Jamaree Salyer, officially announced that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on his Twitter page on Friday evening. He wrote: “Looking back on my time here at the University of Georgia, there was no way that I could’ve accounted for the incredible number of friends, memories, and life lessons that are now a part of my life journey. These four years have indeed been a fantastic ride with my teammates, coaches, and the incredible fans that make up DawgNation. There will never be a feeling as electric as running out of the smoke at Sanford Stadium or standing one the podium celebrating a National Championship in Indianapolis.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO