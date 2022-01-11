BPD: Body found on Lilac Street

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo Police say they have found a body on Lilac Street. They are trying to determine if the body is that of a woman reported missing since Monday. The woman is said to have had dementia.

Police located the body in the rear yard of a home on Lilac with the help of a drone, says Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "A spotter spotted an anomaly in the flying pattern where officers went to confirm finding a deceased individual," says Gramaglia.

Gramaglia says weather hampered search efforts Monday night. "The sheriff's helicopter attempted to fly last night but had to land right away because of the weather. We were unable to locate the person we were searching for," explains Gramaglia. He says that helicopter was able to search Tuesday and found an anomaly in the ice in the Buffalo River. "We activated our dive team, and they were ready to begin the search when our drone spotter found what he thought to be an individual."

Gramaglia says there's no indication of foul play. He also cannot confirm if the body is that of Ana Rodriguez, 74, who was reported missing Monday night. She has dementia.