Solon, OH

Solon Fire Rescue Crews Help Deliver Baby On The Side Of The Highway

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

First responders in Northeast Ohio marked the start of the New Year by helping deliver a baby girl. Solon Fire and Rescue paramedics sprang into action when a man called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. on January 1.The man’s sister was in labor, and he pulled over on U.S. 422, near the border with Orange Village, Solon Fire Rescue shared in a Facebook post .

The entire scene unfolded in just a few minutes.

Officials on the scene began to move the woman onto an ambulance cot when “the baby’s head popped out,” Chief Mark Vedder recalled to Cleveland’s Fox 8 News . “So they prepared to deliver her right there on the freeway. The next contraction, the baby was out… We like to help people. That’s what we do. But often it’s a tragedy or a car accident or someone has fallen and been injured. It’s so nice to be involved in a case where we got to bring a new baby into the world and into 2022.”

Vedder also confirmed that the woman and her baby — named Summer — were safely transported to the Labor and Delivery unit at Hillcrest Hospital following the successful delivery... “And so began 2022.”

🚨🚨Solon Fire Rescue crews deliver baby on 422 While many of the emergency calls that we respond to are the result of...

Posted by Solon Fire Rescue on Monday, January 10, 2022

