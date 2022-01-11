ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Taylor Hasselhoff talks about living on a ranch for her new reality show ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
 4 days ago

Taylor Hasselhoff talked about her recent engagement and shared how she met her fiancé. She also shared details about her new reality show “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.”

“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” premieres at 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 on E!

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

