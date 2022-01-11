Actress Taylor Hasselhoff talks about living on a ranch for her new reality show ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’
Taylor Hasselhoff talked about her recent engagement and shared how she met her fiancé. She also shared details about her new reality show “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.”
“Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” premieres at 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 on E!
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 0