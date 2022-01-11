ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern talks about the ‘Taste of the NFL’ event

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
Andrew Zimmern talked about becoming the Goodwill Ambassador for the U.N. World Food Programme. He also shared details about his upcoming event, Taste of the NFL.

Taste of the NFL will be take place at the Petersen Automotive Museum on Feb 12. You can purchase tickets at TasteOfTheNFL.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2022.

