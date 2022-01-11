Yuki Nagasato returns to the Chicago Red Stars

CHICAGO – While there will e a number of changes to the coaching staff and the roster in 2022, there is one move the Chicago Red Stars have made this offseason to bring a familiar player back to Chicago.

On Tuesday, the club announced that striker Yuki Nagasato is returning after a year with Racing Louisville FC as she’s been acquired in a trade that sends a 2023 draft pick and two international slots to the second-year club.

“I’m extremely happy to be back playing in the Windy City,” said Nagasato in a statement released by the club. “I have such an appreciation for the incredible amount of enthusiasm Chicago’s fans bring to the field. It’s a joy to be a part of something that special. I’m looking forward to building a stronger connection with Chicago and can’t wait to be working with old friends again!”

Nagasato was on the Red Stars from 2017-2020, appearing in 58 matches with 13 goals and 18 assists, aiding the team’s run to the 2019 NWSL Championship Game. After the 2020 season, Nagasato was traded to Racing Louisville along with forward Savannah McCaskill in exchange for roster protection in the expansion draft.

In her one season in Louisville, she had two goals and two assists in 21 matches.

Along with her career in American, Nagasato has a decorated soccer career in Japan where she’s made 132 appearances with the national team, aiding the country’s World Cup victory in 2011. She also became the first woman to play for the Japanse men’s team Hayabusa Eleven.

