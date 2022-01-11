ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yuki Nagasato returns to the Chicago Red Stars

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qX0pf_0ditJhJz00

CHICAGO – While there will e a number of changes to the coaching staff and the roster in 2022, there is one move the Chicago Red Stars have made this offseason to bring a familiar player back to Chicago.

On Tuesday, the club announced that striker Yuki Nagasato is returning after a year with Racing Louisville FC as she’s been acquired in a trade that sends a 2023 draft pick and two international slots to the second-year club.

“I’m extremely happy to be back playing in the Windy City,” said Nagasato in a statement released by the club. “I have such an appreciation for the incredible amount of enthusiasm Chicago’s fans bring to the field. It’s a joy to be a part of something that special. I’m looking forward to building a stronger connection with Chicago and can’t wait to be working with old friends again!”

Nagasato was on the Red Stars from 2017-2020, appearing in 58 matches with 13 goals and 18 assists, aiding the team’s run to the 2019 NWSL Championship Game. After the 2020 season, Nagasato was traded to Racing Louisville along with forward Savannah McCaskill in exchange for roster protection in the expansion draft.

In her one season in Louisville, she had two goals and two assists in 21 matches.

Along with her career in American, Nagasato has a decorated soccer career in Japan where she’s made 132 appearances with the national team, aiding the country’s World Cup victory in 2011. She also became the first woman to play for the Japanse men’s team Hayabusa Eleven.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Bulls sign former Illinois forward Malcolm Hill to a ten-day contract

CHICAGO – With the team down a number of players with injury, including one of their best guards off the bench, the Bulls have looked to a former Illinois star for some help. On Friday, the Bulls signed guard Malcolm Hill to a ten-day contract, which they’re allowed to do as part of the COVID-hardship […]
NBA
WGN News

Joshua M. Hicks talks Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It’s been as close to a dream start as any Bulls’ fan could have imagined when the team’s front office put together a new-look roster this offseason. It’s mid-January and the team is in first place in the Eastern Conference, giving a success-starved fan base something to cheer about for the first time […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Louisville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat is named a 2022 NHL All-Star

CHICAGO – In a season full of change with many more ups than downs since October, he’s been one of the consistent positives on the Blackhawks during the 2021-2022 season. Now the NHL is recognizing Alex DeBrincat’s play over the last few months by giving the forward the highest honor of his professional career. On […]
NHL
WGN News

An unusual goal gives the Blackhawks an overtime win over the Canadiens

CHICAGO – It’s fitting that such a finish should come on a night where the Blackhawks honored one of the more gritty players in their history. Andrew Shaw, whose physical style of play helped him to a decade-long NHL career and helped the Blackhawks to a pair of Stanley Cups, had his career saluted by […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Mccaskill
WGN News

The Bears’ GM/HC Search Update: Two more general manager interviews

LAKE FOREST – On the third day of the team’s search for a new general manager and head coach, the team had decided to look in-house in an attempt to find the top football spot in their franchise. On Thursday, the franchise announced that they’d completed two interviews for the GM job, including Champ Kelly, […]
NFL
WGN News

Nets flex their muscle in a blowout win over the Bulls

CHICAGO – In their first two match-ups, the Bulls served notice to the NBA that they were going to be a team that would make noise in the Eastern Conference this season. On November 8th, Billy Donovan’s team raced past the Nets by 23 points at the United Center, then on December 4th beat them […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Red Stars#Weather#Chicagoredstars#Racing Louisville Fc#Hawleysports#American#Japanse#Hayabusa Eleven#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Coffee shop helps Chicagoans get therapy free of cost

CHICAGO — Inside a place focused on physical health is where you’ll find a pop-up coffee shop with a mind toward mental health. The Lululemon store at 944 W. North Avenue is the latest space for the Chicago non-profit Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health that helps Chicagoans get free therapy. The pop-up shop is about […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy