Joe Gatto, one of the four stars of TruTV's hit reality series Impractical Jokers, announced on New Year's Eve that he would be leaving the franchise entirely. This came as a surprise to fans around the world, but it seems the story isn't over. Since Gatto announced his exit, his face and name have been steadily removed from the show's websites and social channels. It also appears that some of the sketches including Gatto are being removed as well.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO