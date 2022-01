Region pecking orders are beginning to take shape as the season heads toward the stretch run, and weekend matchups will shake up the standings in each of the eight regions. In the girls Region 4 standings, No. 2-ranked Montgomery County (5-1) is tied with Telfair County and trailing No. 5-ranked Dublin (4-0). The Eagles will host Wheeler County (0-12) Friday, before traveling to No. 5 Dublin on Saturday for the first of two meetings with the Fighting Irish in the next week (Jan. 21).

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO