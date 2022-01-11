ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MoneyGram Up on Partnership with Japanese Fintech Smiles

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Moneygram Int (NASDAQ:MGI) shares have climbed 4% after announcing a strategic partnership with Digital Wallet Corporation, a fintech company and Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles) owner. Smiles is a mobile money transfer platform and digital wallet in...

ca.investing.com

