ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Quiet Place: Pig Director Michael Sarnoski To Direct Next Film in Franchise

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Jeff Nichols left the film in 2021, the studio has been looking for a directorial replacement for its next entry in the A Quiet Place franchise. Today it's been announced that Michael Sarnoski (the director of last year's Pig) will be helming...

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Andrew Form
bloody-disgusting.com

“Ozark’s” Julia Garner Moves Into ‘Apartment 7A’ With ‘Relic’ Director, Platinum Dunes & ‘A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski!

Paramount Players has assembled an all-star squad for their latest horror offering. Garner, a rising mega-talent, is set to topline Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A, which is being produced by Platinum Dunes (The Purge, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Friday the 13th) and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski, reports Deadline. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Plotting ‘Red Notice’ Back-To-Back Sequel Shoot: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds & Rawson Marshall Thurber Expected Back

EXCLUSIVE: Back when Deadline revealed that Universal wavered on the big budget of Rawson Marshall Thurber’s three-hander script Red Notice and franchise-hungry Netflix stepped right in, skeptics questioned the wisdom of a global heist film with superstar paydays for Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds and an eight-figure payday for writer-director Thurber. Looks like Netflix’s biggest movie bet at that time paid off: Deadline hears the streamer is in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two Red Notice sequels, with the hope to begin production in early 2023, dependent on deals and the schedules of...
MOVIES
Gamespot

New Scream Video Puts Upcoming Film In Franchise's Historical Context

A new featurette for Scream has been released. The fifth movie in the hit horror franchise releases on January 14. The "Return to Woodsboro" featurette focuses on legacy cast members Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) as they discuss the original film and their reasons for returning to the series. Or as co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin (Ready or Not) says, "We can't do this new Scream justice if all three don't come back." Clocking in at a little over a minute, the featurette should get long-time fans pumped and newcomers a sense of the franchise's history.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Fast 10 director reveals plans with Paul Walker for last movie in franchise

Veteran Fast and Furious director Justin Lin has spoken about his grand plans for the final chapter in the world’s quick and grumpy action movie series. Speaking to Insider, Lin explained he’s been thinking about the ‘Fast finale’ for years now and revealed he had conversations with the late Paul Walker about how it should end.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place#Paramount Pictures#Platinum Dunes
udiscovermusic.com

Soundtrack To The New ‘Scream’ Film Arrives Along With Franchise-Spanning Box Set

Ahead of the latest installment of Scream, which lands in theaters on January 14, Varèse Sarabande has partnered with Paramount Pictures to release the film’s brand-new score from prolific multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer, Brian Tyler. The 24-track CD and digital version of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture drops today on all digital platforms.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

SPIDER-MAN Director Jon Watts Will Produce the FINAL DESTINATION Franchise Revival

The Final Destination franchise is making a comeback, and Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts is set to produce the revival for New Line Cinema. He will produce alongside his wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle (Cop Car), as well as the original Final Destination producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.
MOVIES
WCIA

Chuck and Pam review new Clooney-directed film

Movie critics Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell from “Reel Talk” joined us today to talk about two new films. “The Tender Bar” is directed by George Clooney and stars Ben Affleck. “The Lost Daughter” is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and stars Olivia Colman. For...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
darkhorizons.com

“Pig” Helmer Tackles “Quiet Place” Spin-Off

“Pig” director Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to helm the next film set in the “A Quiet Place” universe at Paramount Pictures. The film isn’t a direct sequel to the two main entries so far, rather a spin-off set in the same world where humans are forced to live in silence as any noise will attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Newsday

'Scream' review: Franchise's fifth film is smart, funny, fast-paced

RATED R (extremely bloody violence) BOTTOM LINE A sly and splatter-filled fifth addition to the meta-horror franchise. Before we get into the details of "Scream," the fifth installment in the dormant horror franchise, let’s talk nomenclature. Is this a sequel or a reboot? The former is what we typically call any movie with a numeral after its title; the latter is Hollywood marketing-speak for remake. "Scream" takes its title from the original 1996 film but puts itself into a whole different category. As one media-savvy character suggests, it's a requel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
Raindance

Lessons from Directing my Debut Feature Film

Aaron Fjellman is an American writer and director. Recently, he directed his debut feature film ‘Caged’, a psychological thriller about the horrific, mind-bending effects of solitary confinement. Does it get better than having A-Listers like Edi Gathegi, Melora Hardin and Angela Sarafyan on your debut feature? How easy is it for an independent filmmaker in the industry today?
PERSONAL FINANCE
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Most Memorable Gambling Movie Characters of All Time

Many movies about gambling have been made over the decades, and the characters they contain are among the most memorable in the history of cinema. To prove this once and for all, let’s take a look at some of the impactful personas to appear in gambling-focused films, and what makes them stand out so much.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy