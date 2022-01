LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students across Southern California are returning to school Monday after the winter holiday break, but there is major concern that they could be bringing the latest variant of COVID-19 with them. “It’s difficult for districts at the 11th hour to make a radical change,” said Mario Di Leva of the Torrance Teachers Association. “Like returning to remote instructions or delaying the end of a winter break to buy some time, if you will.” Burbank Unified School District and Culver City Unified School District officials decided to move forward with in-person classes, despite the surge in new infections across...

