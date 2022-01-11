ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ava Phillippe Answers Question About Her Sexuality on Instagram

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAva Phillippe got candid with her followers during an Instagram Q&A. The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe opened up about her sexuality after a fan posed a question that asked if she likes "boys or girls". In response Ava posted a smiling selfie of herself wearing blue...

The Independent

Ava Phillippe addresses hateful messages she received about sexuality: ‘I can and will block profiles’

Ava Phillippe, daughter of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has responded to some of the comments she’s received on social media and said she has no problem blocking any “hateful” Instagram users.On January 12, Phillippe, 22,  published a story on Instagram to address some of the “bigoted” comments that have been left on her posts.“QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she wrote in the expired Instagram story, which was shared via People. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Feeling Comfortable Opening Up About Her Sexuality Is a Gift Her Mom Never Had

Gen Z continues to impress us with their progressive views when it comes to sexuality and gender — and Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe is no exception. On a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old model and influencer responded to the question, “Do u like boys or girls?” — and revealed exactly how her Oscar-winning mom raised her. Phillippe shared a sweet selfie and answered, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” While this might be a typical opinion of a young adult living in Los Angeles, it’s not exactly how Witherspoon was raised as a Gen X...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Ava Phillippe
Person
Ryan Phillippe
HollywoodLife

Ava Phillippe Claps Back At ‘Bigoted’ Comments After Openly Discussing Her Sexuality

Ava Phillippe isn’t putting up with any trolls who are judging her for her sexuality as she said her social media is not a place for ‘hate speech.’. Ava Phillippe isn’t having it from the haters. Reese Witherspoon’s daughter has been receiving hateful comments and she let everyone know that she won’t be tolerating it anymore. “QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via People.) “My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.” Reese’s daughter has an impressive 1 million followers so it’s important she keeps her large following in check.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Ava Phillippe Shuts Down Trolls After Opening Up About Sexuality: 'Not a Place for Cruelty/Hate Speech'

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe recently told a follower when asked if she likes boys or girls, "I'm attracted to... people! (Gender is whatever)." Perhaps it shouldn't be that much of a surprise that within days of telling a follower that "gender is whatever" when asked about whether she's into men or women, Ava Phillippe is already having to address the proliferation of trolls on her feed.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Came Out On Instagram

BRB, tattooing “Gender is whatever” across my chest. It’s exactly what Ava Phillippe had to say in an Instagram Story when asked about which genders she’s attracted to. And no, we couldn’t applaud Phillippe’s feelings on gender and sexuality any more. For context, Phillippe...
CELEBRITIES
