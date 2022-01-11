Read full article on original website
Related
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Benzinga
Google Sued Over Paying Radio Hosts To Promote Pixel 4 — Even Though They Hadn't Used The Phone
The Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, announced lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google and iHeartMedia Inc. IHRT for allegedly paying radio hosts to read scripted endorsements of Pixel 4, even when they hadn’t used the smartphone. What Happened: Google and iHeartMedia are required to pay '$9.4 million in...
Fortune
Elon Musk gutted Twitter’s content moderation team—now he’s worried about ‘tyranny’ if Apple deplatforms him
The Twitter CEO is ready to go to war with Apple over its App Store policies, but fellow billionaire Mark Cuban is not having Musk's grandstanding.
Comments / 0