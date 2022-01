By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celine Dion has canceled the rest of her “Courage World Tour” across the country, including her planned concert in Pittsburgh. PPG Paints Arena announced Saturday that the singer canceled her concert for April 20 because she is recovering from health issues. “Celine had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO