Leona B. Hemminger Obituary

Leona B. Hemminger, age 96, of Elk Horn, IA, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA.

Funeral service for Leona will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn, IA with Rev. Keith Menter officiating. Burial will be held at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the services on Tuesday also at the church.

Open visitation with family present will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in honor of her name and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.

The staff at Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA is handling the arrangements for the Hemminger Family.