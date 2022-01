When Just Cause Mobile was first confirmed by Square Enix during The Game Awards 2020, a lot of mobile gamers had something to look forward to and be excited about. More than a year later, the big question was if it was delivered. And this isn’t that easy to answer. The Just Cause franchise on PC and Console was absolutely explosive and filled with action which kept fans satisfied. However, Just Cause Mobile has changed a lot. Here in this article, we will review Just Cause Mobile and share our first impressions of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO