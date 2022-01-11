ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Smoke Inhalation Killed All 17 Victims in Bronx Apartment Blaze

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All 17 victims of the inferno that engulfed a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx were killed by smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner said on Tuesday. The medical examiner’s...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
TheDailyBeast

Woman Killed After Being Pushed in Front of Subway at NYC’s Times Square

A woman was killed after she was pushed in front of a New York subway early Saturday morning, the Daily News reported. The woman was waiting for the R train with two other women at the Times Square-42nd St station around 9:40 a.m. when she was shoved in front of the oncoming southbound train. She died instantly upon impact. Police arrested a person of interest dressed in a ripped sweatshirt at the scene, but no details were provided on a potential motive or link between the assailant and the victim. Sources told the New York Post that the attack appeared to be random. The N, Q, and R trains were re-routed away from Times Square on Saturday as police investigated the incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Hubby Accused of ‘Intentionally’ Mowing Wife Down Outside Bank

A 59-year-old woman is dead after her husband “drove toward her and intentionally struck her” as she left a Capital One branch in suburban Maryland on Friday, according to police. Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, then allegedly backed up his Lexus SUV and ran her over again, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder of Alka Himanshu Tanna, Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Shiera Goff said. Alka had driven herself to the bank in a separate vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC Washington reported. Himanshu Tanna is reportedly cooperating with investigators; a motive has not yet been revealed. Last month, a Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly mowing down her date in his Cadillac SUV, then circling the block to roll over him a second time so she could “make sure he was dead.”
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen ‘Severely Hurt’ After Classmate Lit His Hair on Fire at Lunch, Mom Says

A Virginia teen was charged after she allegedly burned another 13-year-old student’s hair on fire while playing with a lighter. The incident occurred Wednesday during lunch at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico. The victim’s mother said the student approached her son from behind as he threw his food tray away and flicked the lighter, burning his long, curly hair. He’s now in a local medical center with second- and third-degree burns, his mother said. “He was hysterical; he looked scared,” she told WWBT. “His pride emotionally and mentally is broken.” The school sent a letter to the community notifying them of the incident, but the mother said it didn’t go far enough. She alleged that the school urged her not to press charges against the student. “You can’t just brush this under the rug and think that it’s going to just go away, It’s not,” the mother said. “My son is severely hurt, he’s suffering and it’s not fair to me it’s not fair to him so y’all just need to be held accountable.” The teen was charged with unlawful wounding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Portland Police Told to Bash ‘Dirty Hippies’ in Training Materials

The Portland Police Bureau has launched an internal probe after a slide in a training presentation joked about assaulting protesters. The right-wing meme depicted a figure in tactical gear beating a dissenter. The image was accompanied by a bizarre call from the Lord for cops to beat “dirty hippies.” It called officers “humble servants with hat, and with bat” who were sent out to target Marxists who don’t pay their bills. The directive declared that cops would “christen your heads with hickory” and “anoint your faces with pepper spray.” According to KGW8, the meme was unearthed in documents related to a lawsuit against the city regarding 2020 racial justice protests. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called it “disgusting” and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said, “I want to make it clear that the content of this message is not representative of the Portland Police Bureau and it is disappointing to all of us who work so hard to earn the community's trust.”
PORTLAND, OR
TheDailyBeast

Man Threatened to Blow Up OSHA Building Over COVID Rules, Police Say

An Oklahoma man was angered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses, so he threatened to bomb a local office, police said. James Moore, 53, of Del City, Oklahoma, was arrested Wednesday after police were tipped off to Moore‘s intentions, according to authorities. They eventually discovered that he’d emptied his checking account to carry out the alleged plot, which included detonating a truck full of gasoline in front of the building—and taking his own life. “We determined that we couldn’t wait,” Bradley Rule, a spokesman for the Del City Police Department, told KFOR. “He had to come off the streets right now.” His ex-wife told the station that, while Moore long harbored anti-government views, he ultimately suffered from mental issues. “Mentally, he needs help, he’s at a breaking point,” she said. “He’s lost.” Moore was charged with a terrorist hoax complaint and given a $500,000 bond. Police said they would turn the case over to the FBI as Moore is processed on a state level. The Supreme Court struck down the OSHA mandate on Thursday.
DEL CITY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Finally Surrenders His Phone After Police Put Him on Blast

Alec Baldwin has turned over his phone to the cops investigating the shooting on the set of his film Rust. The transfer of his iPhone and password comes a month after police issued a search warrant for it, much to the frustration of law enforcement and despite Baldwin’s own statements of cooperation. Authorities in Suffolk County, New York, can now review his phone’s data, including texts, calls, and browser history, and pass relevant information on to police in New Mexico, where the shooting took place, per an agreement between Baldwin’s lawyer and investigators. Communications between Baldwin and his lawyer and wife will be excluded from the police probe, which covers messages sent from June 1 to Dec. 5. The October misfire on set left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza severely injured. Baldwin was holding the gun during the rehearsal, though he claims he never pulled the trigger. Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer said Friday, “Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation. But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

16-Year-Old Wendy’s Employee Shot in the Head Over Drive-Thru Order

A 16-year-old Wendy’s employee was shot in the head during an argument over a drive-thru order on Thursday night, leaving the teen in critical condition. According to Phoenix police, the employee was serving a customer at a drive-thru window when the two got into an argument over the order. The customer pulled out a gun, walked up to the window, and began firing through the open window, hitting the teenager in the head. The suspect got back in the car on the passenger side and fled, police said. The cops have not identified the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Accused of Killing Teen Burger King Employee Over $100

The NYPD arrested a 30-year-old man who lives in a homeless shelter on Friday for the brutal murder of a 19-year-old Burger King cashier. Winston Glynn is accused of walking into the East Harlem restaurant where Kristal Bayron-Nieves was working and pistol-whipping the manager and a customer before demanding money. The New York Post reports that Bayron-Nieves was new to the job and already wanted off the late shift out of fears for her safety. Despite giving Glynn $100 from the cash drawer, Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot in the stomach. The brutal killing sparked a massive manhunt, and a $20,000 award was offered for information leading to an arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Only Suspect Cleared in Late-Afternoon Murder of Young Woman on Popular Jogging Trail

Police in the Irish region of Tullamore near Dublin are desperately searching for any leads tied to a green and yellow bicycle as they search for the killer of a 23-year-old school teacher after the only suspect in her murder was released. Tullamore Councillor Tony McCormack said the fear was palpable after the release of the suspect. “People have woken up to that kind of news, the feelings were already heightened here in Tullamore and what's happened now has notched it up another rung.” he told RTE radio. “Everybody in Tullamore now, no matter who they are, male or female will be second guessing if they’re going running or walking to exercising to make sure that they choose a route that’s safe and that they go with somebody else.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mom Grilled After Dead Baby Found Buried at Houston Mobile Park

The remains of a baby were found in a Houston trailer park on Thursday morning after a teen mom told medics that she buried the infant following a premature birth. Authorities said the 17-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pains. Medical staff determined that she’d given birth two days earlier, just 25 weeks into her pregnancy. She told medics that the baby was dead and she buried it at home, Click2Houston reports. It is unclear whether the infant was alive at the time of its birth. Houston police say that the girl’s family and friends were unaware that she was pregnant.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Florida Police Sergeant Caught on Body-Cam Assaulting Female Officer

A Sunrise, Florida, police sergeant was booted from his supervisory roles and is under investigation after a bodycam video showed him assault another officer trying to de-escalate a tense scene involving a suspect. The Nov. 19 footage, obtained by NBC News, showed the sergeant begin to act aggressively toward the “verbally and physically resistive” suspect. His behavior—which included holding a can of pepper spray toward the suspect as he verbally fought with him—prompted another responding officer to intervene, pulling the sergeant back by his duty belt. This appeared to enrage the sergeant, as he turned toward the woman and pushed her by the neck toward her car. Sunrise Police Chief Anthony W. Rosa blasted the sergeant’s behavior as “inappropriate and unprofessional” and praised the responding officer for following proper protocol. “The actions taken were definitive and demonstrative of good leadership during a tense situation,” he said.
SUNRISE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Seventh-Grader Hospitalized After Overdosing on Fentanyl at School

A seventh-grader in Connecticut was hospitalized Thursday after overdosing on fentanyl and falling unconscious. The 13-year-old Sport and Medical Sciences Academy student is “in grave condition,” according to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. Two other students were taken to the hospital as a precaution because authorities suspect they may have ingested the powerful opioid. A team in hazmat suits arrived after the student’s transport to the hospital and brought in drug-sniffing dogs, which discovered several bags of the drug around the school. Everyone in the school building was required to decontaminate their shoes by walking through a solution of bleach OxyClean.
HARTFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

