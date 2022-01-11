ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company reports some delays for N.J. free at-home COVID test, but most orders are on time

By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
High demand and rising COVID cases are affecting orders for the state’s free at-home test kits, said Vault Health, the company managing the tests for the state, on Tuesday. “Like all industries — from airlines, to restaurants, to hospitals — our workforce is also being impacted by increasing COVID-19 infection rates,”...

Related
Enough with the warehouses in Palmer Township. There are already too many. | Turkeys & Trophies

The argument that the reason why warehouses – and little else – have been the only developments built in Palmer Township’s Chrin Commerce Center has some merit. An economic symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic was a boom in e-commerce and those goods needed to be stored somewhere in close proximity to Philadelphia and New York City markets. But it’s a cop out for Palmer Township supervisors to blame the pandemic for development that’s largely unwanted by its constituents, and it’s a disappointment that the Charles Chrin Companies haven’t delivered on the promise of a mix of industry, retail, restaurants and hotels at the center. We’re guessing a Sheetz and Wendy’s are not what taxpayers had in mind for the retail and restaurant components of the center. It’s incumbent on the developer to do better, especially considering his center is the beneficiary of a tax increment financing plan that diverted tax proceeds from the school district, county and township toward paying for the Route 33 interchange that provides convenient access to the center. Township supervisors also have a duty to hold the developer accountable. We understand that warehouses are going to be part of the equation given the location of the center, but it was sold to us as a “commerce center,” not a “warehouse center.”
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
2 products recalled to address child safety hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has sent out recall notices for home elevators and children’s bathrobes in an effort to address child safety hazards. The CPSC announced this week three different manufacturers would recall home elevators due to their risk of serious injury or death for young children.
Can I force my grandkids to invest a gift?

EDITOR’S NOTE: On January 24, NJ.com hosts EmpowerU Money: New Year’s Resolutions — a FREE virtual live event. Learn the latest tips on budgeting and saving to meet your goals in 2022! Spots are limited. Register here. Q. I gave each of my five grandchildren $500 for...
A slow-moving ‘superload’ is making a 400-mile trip across Pa. Avoid it at all costs.

A hulking 213-foot-long, 294-ton superload is slowly making its way across Pennsylvania and drivers should be wary if it’s crossing their route. The load is an empty steel tank, part of the decommissioning of the D1G Prototype reactor at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in West Milton, New York, Alexis Campbell, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said.
