Block, formerly known as Square, has announced that it is building its own bitcoin mining system. The company which is run by ex-Twitter CEO and BTC maximalist, Jack Dorsey, focuses solely on financial services and bitcoin development and has been a force in the space especially since Dorsey announced his involvement in the company. This time, it has turned its attention to bitcoin mining as part of its aim to make mining accessible for all.

