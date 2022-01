The casebook on Apple’s payment debacle has been thrown open yet again as it is now promising alternate third-party payment options to iOS users in South Korea (via Yonhap News). This is meant to comply with the new law passed by the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) in September of last year which prevented operators like Google and Apple, who were intent on pressurizing users and developers into using their payment systems which took a massive 30% cut out of what the developers brought in.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO