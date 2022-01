Auburn has the opportunity to do something it has never done in program history — achieve the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. The fourth-ranked Tigers (15-1, 4-0 SEC) are the nation’s hottest team, their 12-game winning streak the longest active streak in the country following an 81-77 win at No. 24 Alabama on Tuesday. Since that thrilling victory, which was arguably the team’s biggest of the season, two of the three teams ranked ahead of Auburn in the AP poll have lost.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO