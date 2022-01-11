Gov. Gordon Petitions To Delist Grizzly Bears

More than a year after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 last year, a Wyoming man has been charged in connection to the incident. According to documents filed in US District Court in Washington, D.C., Andrew Galloway is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or on grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

