Wyoming State

Gov. Gordon Petitions To Delist Grizzly Bears

By Zach Spadt
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 4 days ago
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has officially petitioned the federal government to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. Specifically, the state is petitioning to remove the...

K2 Radio

Balow Resigns as Wyoming State Superintendent

Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction in Wyoming, put out a statement announcing her resignation from her position in order to work as Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. Balow had served in her position since 2015 when she won her election for state superintendent, winning 58% of the...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Governor Gordon Will Miss Jill Balow’s ‘Experience & Expertise’

Recently, Jill Balow announced her resignation from the State Superintendent of Public Instruction position in Wyoming, a position she has held since 2015. Now, Governor Gordon is tasked with finding her replacement but, before he does that, he offered some parting words to Balow. “I have enjoyed working alongside Superintendent...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Here Are the 10 Best Places to Retire in Wyoming

Whether you're already retired, getting close to retirement or have family members in that age range, the Cowboy State overall is great place to be, but if you're looking for your best options, I have just the thing to help you out. YouTube channel, Travel City, put together an interesting...
WYOMING STATE
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

Casper Fire Chief Thomas Solberg Announces Retirement

Casper Fire Chief Thomas Solberg announced his retirement on Friday. News of his retirement came via a news release from the city of Casper, who wrote that Solberg would be retiring in May after a 44-year career in fire service. :"Solberg began his work as Casper's fire chief on April...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Judge Throws Out Wyoming School Facemask Lawsuit

Albany County Schools have been dismissed from a lawsuit that alleged that district leadership was exaggerating the threat of COVID-19 in order to introduce tighter government controls. The lawsuit was filed in November by Laramie teenager Grace Smith, her father, and the parents of students in school districts across the...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Mayor Hoping For Wave Of Police Transfers

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins wrote recently that he is hoping for a wave of police officers from "communities that don’t have the love we have for law enforcement.''. The mayor also wrote in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday that the city recently had four such officers were recently sworn in, and said more may be in the pipeline.
CHEYENNE, WY
Person
Mark Gordon
K2 Radio

Wyoming Governor Appoints New CIO of Enterprise Technology

Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced the appointment of Bill Vajda as the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). He is replacing Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan, who has served as Interim Director since May. Vajda brings an extensive background in cybersecurity and communications to...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Man Charged In US Capitol Riot

More than a year after the riots at the US Capitol on January 6 last year, a Wyoming man has been charged in connection to the incident. According to documents filed in US District Court in Washington, D.C., Andrew Galloway is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or on grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
WYOMING STATE
#Grizzly Bears
K2 Radio

Wyoming Gas Tax Could Increase By 15 Cents Over 2 Years

Recently introduced for consideration by the Wyoming legislature is a bill that would increase the tax on fuel over the next two years. The bill, House Bill 14, would increase the tax on gasoline, alternative fuel, and diesel from 24 cents a gallon to 29 cents a gallon starting on July 1, 2022, up to 34 cents a gallon starting July 1, 2023, and then to 39 cents a gallon starting on July 1, 2024.
WYOMING STATE
News Break
Politics
K2 Radio

Wyoming Wildlife Officials Kill Mountain Lion In Lander

Wyoming Game and Fish officials say a mountain lion had to be lethally removed from Lander. According to a news release, the female sub-adult female was previously captured at a park inside city limits, fitted with a radio collar and relocated to a remote area within a different river draining.
WYOMING STATE
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

