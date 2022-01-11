ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Police arrest man following report of shots fired on Franklin Street

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man was arrested after police were dispatched to Franklin Street to investigate reports of shots fired, according to the Michigan City Police...

Comments / 7

Raquel m
4d ago

This is so terrible. I just read about a young 20yr old being killed and the kid that did it looked about 19 or 20 about 15min from this area. 😳 Now this is a grown man doing the same thing. Why can't these adults be a better example for these young adults. These kids are being taught with anger and hate. We all need to embrace one another with encouragement and love. Why make things worse. Now there are 3 mothers broken hearted somewhere. Please wake up adults and young adults. This is enough.

Reply(1)
3
 

