U.S. Politics

The Impact of Agency Commissioners’ Dissents

By Eugene Scalia
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor rulemakings are expected this year from the SEC, FTC and other agencies. Some of these rules will be accompanied by dissenting opinions that could be potentially game-changing. Major rulemakings are expected this year...

www.law.com

