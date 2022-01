When Supraland: Six Inches Under was announced, it was intended to be a short expansion where the main developer behind the original game and DLC worked with his new team members. As time went on, however, that short expansion grew into something that rivaled the size of the main game. This isn’t that surprising, considering the fact that Supraland‘s Crash DLC was also as long as a standalone game. That DLC was somewhat divisive with fans, as it focused on a smaller-scaled, more puzzle-oriented approach, but it was still awesome. Six Inches Under, on the other hand, is more like the original game, down to its deeply compelling gameplay and stellar design.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO