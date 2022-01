Do you need a post-workout beauty routine? Unfortunately, yes, in most cases, you do need some sort of beauty essentials in your gym bag. Unless, of course, you plan to head home and shower and complete your entire routine. But as most of us barely have the time to hit the gym in the first place, a condensed version of your daily routine is necessary. If you work up a sweat and head off to run errands or go to lunch, not only will you carry a rank odor with you, but that lack of routine could leave you with breakouts, a rash, or just an overall not cute look.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO