DENVER, Colo. - Awards continue to come in for Colorado State's Trey McBride as he was named the College Male Athlete of the Year by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. He is the 19th Ram - male or female - to earn the distinction and first since 2016 when women's basketball's Ellen Nystrom was named the College Female Athlete of the Year. He is the first football student-athlete since Rashard Higgins in 2014 to be named the College Male Athlete of the Year.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO