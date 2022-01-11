ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLRSD reopens schools for on-site learning, will continue to offer virtual classes for another week

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski announced Tuesday that the school district will reopen for onsite instruction Wednesday but will continue to give parents the options for virtual classes.

After going virtual last week as the state saw an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, however, Pilewski said the plans to reopen the school meet the needs of students and their families.

He said the phased-in approach will run Wednesday through next Tuesday, January 18.

Pilewski said on-site or virtual instruction will also be available during from January 12 to January 18 and all students will return to campus for on-site instruction on Wednesday, January 19.

When the school district first announced the switch to virtual instruction last week, the hope was for students to be able to return to school after the weekend.

The district decided to continue virtual instruction Monday, however, saying that all campuses would continue with remote learning Tuesday.

Officials with the NLRSD said all after-school activities, athletic practices and events will also resume beginning next Wednesday.

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
