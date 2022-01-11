ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen tonight: Anything can happen in a fancy hotel

By WSHU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Barber's ballet Souvenirs is set in the lobby of a...

Listen tonight: Music for Simone

During our music tonight we'll enjoy a piece written for pianist Simone Dinnerstein: The Circle and the Child by Philip Lasser. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Listen today: Remember summer?

You can take a break from today's frigid temperatures and remember summer with Prokofiev's Summer Day Suite. Our music also includes Mozart's variations on a well-known children's song. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Listen tonight: Paganini on the guitar

Paganini paused his life of a touring violin virtuoso for a time and taught himself to play the guitar, so he'd surely approve of guitarist Nicola Hall's performance tonight of his Violin Concerto No. 2. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Listen tonight: Inside London's Abbey Road Studios

There's been a lot of interest in London's Abbey Road Studios from the documentary about the Beatles' final concert, but the studios were also where some legendary classical music recordings were made, including the one we'll enjoy during our music tonight with Jacquilne Du Pré performing Elgar's Cello Concerto. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Samuel Barber
Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
CELEBRITIES
Listen tonight: Elgar's inspiration from a tree

While he was relaxing in the countryside, Elgar noticed a very unusual tree, which became the inspiration for his Piano Quintet. We'll enjoy it tonight, along with a classic performance of Schubert's Unfinished Symphony.
MUSIC
listen today: A day on the farm

Our music today includes a piece Elgar wrote to enjoy with friends: The Farmyard for winds. Our music also includes a new concerto for clarinet and bassoon. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
ENTERTAINMENT
Listen today: The comfort of rain

Our music today includes The Rain by Joe Hisaishi, which Angele Dubeau included on an album she created of music that got her through a difficult life experience. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Dolly Parton Previews New Novel and Album With ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’

Dolly Parton will release her debut novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with thriller writer James Patterson, on March 7. Inspired by the experience of writing the book, Parton wrote a new set of songs to accompany it. The album Run, Rose, Run will be available March 4 and the first release from the album, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” is out now. With its straight-ahead country-rock arrangement, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” offers a sense of being on the move and angling toward some better future. “Finally doin’ somethin’ I’ve dreamed of for years,” Parton sings. Where’s she headed?...
CELEBRITIES
Sinead O’Connor describes ‘lovely Hindu’ send-off for son Shane

Sinead O’Connor has said goodbye to her son Shane with a “lovely Hindu ceremony” following his death aged 17.O’Connor announced Shane’s death on Twitter last Saturday (8 January), writing that he “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.ââThe “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer went on to fiercely criticise the Irish health service HSE, the child and family agency Tusla, and the Irish state overall. She later apologised for “lashing out” on social media.On Saturday (15 January), O’Connor – who is Muslim – tweeted that she and her loved ones had just held a Hindu...
WORLD
HBO Max is bringing back Degrassi in 2023

HBO Max has recently announced that the streaming platform is bringing back Degrassi in 2023 as a revival. Filming for this ‘new class’ of students at Degrassi will begin this year, and the season will consist of 10-hour long episodes to be released in 2023. The description for the revival stated, “A reprise of the […]
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Ariana DeBose on Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Queer Readings of ‘West Side Story’

After a decade of working hard on Broadway, Ariana DeBose is enjoying her time in the limelight. Tonight, she hosts “Saturday Night Live,” a major accomplishment for a newly famous actor. For playing Anita in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of “West Side Story,” the 30-year-old took home the Golden Globe for supporting actress on Sunday. She is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award, and looks to have a good shot at this year’s Oscars. “It’s wild! Because I have been working [for a long time]. This experience makes me feel as if I’ve been hiding away on...
CELEBRITIES
‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
Something Wicked: ‘Macbeth’ MVP Kathryn Hunter on Witches, Shakespeare and Casting Spells for Denzel

When filmmaker Joel Coen emailed Kathryn Hunter, an actress with deep roots in Shakespeare who has taken revolutionary turns playing the lead roles in the Bard’s King Lear and Timon of Athens, and asked if she would portray “the witches” — all three of them — in his adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, she immediately said yes. “There were no two thoughts about it,” she says now on a Zoom from the U.K. It was only in rehearsal that she momentarily second-guessed her decision. “I said to Joel, ‘There are three witches. How are we going to do that?'” she...
MOVIES

