Listen tonight: Anything can happen in a fancy hotel

Dolly Parton will release her debut novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with thriller writer James Patterson, on March 7. Inspired by the experience of writing the book, Parton wrote a new set of songs to accompany it. The album Run, Rose, Run will be available March 4 and the first release from the album, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” is out now.
With its straight-ahead country-rock arrangement, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” offers a sense of being on the move and angling toward some better future. “Finally doin’ somethin’ I’ve dreamed of for years,” Parton sings. Where’s she headed?...
