Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Unavailable against San Jose

Larkin posted two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres. The young captain dealt with a minor upper-body injury before his return against the Jets on Thursday. Detroit was blanked in that contest, but Larkin helped reverse the team's fortunes in this latest contest against a Sabres team that is directly behind the Wings in the Atlantic Division standings. Larkin is averaging a point per game with 16 goals and 18 assists on the season ledger.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO