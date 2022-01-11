Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Unavailable against San Jose

Regular Season Game #27 – Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda. Referees: Justin Kea (20) Mike Sullivan (89) Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (31) Ryan Jackson (92) The Tucson Roadrunners are back at the SAP Center Friday night for a rematch with the San Jose Barracuda, after a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on Wednesday to begin the road trip. The Roadrunners first fell behind with just 4:12 gone by in the first period but scored a pair of goals 1:08 apart in the third period to take their first lead with 5:52 remaining in regulation. Tucson netminder Josef Korenar earned the victory in his first meeting against his former team, after spending the last three seasons as a member of the San Jose Sharks organization.
Comments / 0