Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Unavailable against San Jose

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Larkin (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Sharks. Although Larkin...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Detroit Red Wings sending Dylan Larkin to 2021-22 All-Star Game

The National Hockey League has announced who it will send to Las Vegas for the 2021-22 All-Star Game. The Detroit Red Wings have one lone member representing the team in this year’s festivities. With each of the 32 NHL teams needing to send a representative to Vegas, Dylan Larkin...
NHL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jeff Blashill gives update on injured Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

According to a report from Daniella Bruce, it sounds like Dylan Larkin could potentially return to the ice for tonight’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. On Thursday, Bruce reported that Larkin was on the ice for today’s skate. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said that Larkin will be a game-time decision.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres blanked by Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres went 0-for-5 on the power play and allowed two power-play goals in their 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 35 shots in his second consecutive start. Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Earns two assists in shutout

Larkin posted two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres. The young captain dealt with a minor upper-body injury before his return against the Jets on Thursday. Detroit was blanked in that contest, but Larkin helped reverse the team's fortunes in this latest contest against a Sabres team that is directly behind the Wings in the Atlantic Division standings. Larkin is averaging a point per game with 16 goals and 18 assists on the season ledger.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings aiming to turn on the offense against visiting Sabres

Detroit eyes third straight win against Buffalo this season. The Detroit Red Wings will look to get back into the win column on Saturday night when the Buffalo Sabres visit Little Caesars Arena. Detroit and Buffalo, separated by nine points in the Atlantic Division, will play a home-and-home series in the span of 65 hours.
NHL
NHL

Nedeljkovic gets first shutout with Red Wings against Sabres

The Wings blank the Sabres with two power-play goals from Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri to start, and a 22 save shutout from Alex Nedeljkovic. Nedeljkovic, who was 0-2-0 in his past three starts, played in front of his grandparents for the first time in his NHL career. "We're going...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Dylan Samberg: In action against Wings

Samberg will make his NHL debut in Thursday's matchup with Detroit. Since turning pro last season, Samberg has appeared in 48 games for AHL Manitoba in which he tallied one goal and 11 assists. The University of Minnesota-Duluth product should be atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the year but figures to play primarily in the minors if the Jets can get healthy on the blue line.
NHL
tucsonroadrunners.com

Game #27: Tucson at San Jose

Regular Season Game #27 – Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda. Referees: Justin Kea (20) Mike Sullivan (89) Linesmen: Kilian McNamara (31) Ryan Jackson (92) The Tucson Roadrunners are back at the SAP Center Friday night for a rematch with the San Jose Barracuda, after a 4-3 come-from-behind victory on Wednesday to begin the road trip. The Roadrunners first fell behind with just 4:12 gone by in the first period but scored a pair of goals 1:08 apart in the third period to take their first lead with 5:52 remaining in regulation. Tucson netminder Josef Korenar earned the victory in his first meeting against his former team, after spending the last three seasons as a member of the San Jose Sharks organization.
NHL

