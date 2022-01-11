ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Ready for return

 4 days ago

Bertuzzi (undisclosed) was cleared to play Tuesday against San Jose. Bertuzzi has averaged 19:59...

CBS Sports

Red Wings' Kyle Criscuolo: Returns to AHL

The Red Wings reassigned Criscuolo to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday. The forward was a healthy scratch Thursday versus Winnipeg after joining the NHL roster that day. Criscuolo has an assist in two games for the Red Wings this season and could rejoin the team if any regular forwards miss time.
Detroit News

Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen showing his versatility playing on wing

Detroit — Are the Red Wings best served playing Michael Rasmussen at center, or wing?. Chances are, playing the 6-foot-6 Rasmussen in the middle anchoring defensive-minded lines is where the Wings see Rasmussen long term, and at his most effective. But Rasmussen has played wing in his career, also,...
wingsnation.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin returns to practice, considered game-time decision against Jets

Aiming to snap a three-game losing streak, the Detroit Red Wings could see one of their most important skaters, captain Dylan Larkin, return to action Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. Following the club’s morning skate at Little Caesars Arena, which Larkin attended, coach Jeff Blashill admitted his captain could make...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
