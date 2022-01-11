ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Practices in non-contact jersey

Zucker (lower body) took the ice in a non-contact sweater Tuesday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "He's making progress. He's...

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
Jason Zucker
Danton Heinen
Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Kings trainer becomes first female staffer on bench in NHL

Aisha Visram is believed to have become the first woman to work on the bench of an NHL regular-season game in any capacity when she served as athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society and Society of Professional Hockey Equipment Managers, Visram likely made history when she stepped in because three Kings support staffers were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.“That’s incredible. That’s great. We need more of that in our game,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said.Visram is the head trainer for...
