NHL

Rangers' Nils Lundkvist: Reassigned to AHL

 4 days ago

Lundkvist was demoted to AHL Hartford on Tuesday....

Nils Lundkvist
Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Ahl Hartford
Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Reassigned to taxi squad

Anderson was sent down to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Anderson played Wednesday versus the Coyotes, logging three shots on goal and two hits in 6:19 of ice time. With Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner inching closer to returns from the COVID-19 protocols, Anderson's unlikely to draw into the lineup much more.
NHL
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Sent to AHL

Bunnaman was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Bunnaman has averaged 9:39 of ice time and has gone without a point over five NHL appearances this season. He will rejoin AHL Lehigh Valley where he has recorded six points over 24 appearances in 2021-22.
NHL
Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Heads to AHL

Lyon was assigned to AHL Chicago on Thursday, per CapFriendly. Lyon seems to have been surpassed by Jack LaFontaine on the Hurricanes' goaltending depth chart. This makes it unlikely Lyon sees much more NHL time this season.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
AHL
Sports
Kings' Jacob Moverare: Reassigned to taxi squad

Moverare was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Friday. Moverare didn't crack the Kings' lineup during his most recent stint with the big club. The 23-year-old defender played 14:48 of ice time and went scoreless in his NHL debut on Jan. 6.
NHL
Islanders' Grant Hutton: Reassigned to taxi squad

Hutton was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Friday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports. Hutton did not appear in an NHL contest during his most recent stint on the active roster. The 26-year-old has averaged 15:15 of ice time and has been held without a point over his five NHL performances in 2021-22.
NHL
Blackhawks' Nicolas Beaudin: Heads to AHL

The Blackhawks reassigned Beaudin to AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Beaudin has played only two NHL games this season and is unlikely to enter Chicago's lineup again unless any regular defensemen become unavailable.
NHL
AHL Notes: Malone, Trade, Signings

Veteran minor leaguer Sean Malone is set to miss an extended period of time following recent surgery, reports Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald. Malone is a familiar name to Buffalo Sabres fans; the Harvard product has spent four of five pro seasons with the AHL’s Rochester Americans and three of those under contract with the Sabres. After leaving last season to sign with the Nashville Predators, Malone returned to Buffalo this off-season and has been enjoying the best season of his career with nine goals and 22 points in 23 games with Rochester. However, Hoppe writes that an undisclosed lower-body injury that has plagued the 26-year-old throughout much of his career finally caught up with him, forcing him to opt for surgery. The decision will keep Malone out at least six weeks, according to Americans head coach Seth Appert. Though Malone has only two NHL games to his credit, one with Buffalo and one with Nashville, the veteran is a trusted member of the Sabres’ organizational depth chart and one whose absence in the minors will be noticed. Appert states that Malone is a leader and “go-to guy” who has been instrumental in the development of top Sabres prospects like Jack Quinn and J.J. Peterka. Though Malone is expected to be out until at least March, hopefully the veteran can return to action at full strength and hit the ground running at his current career scoring pace, perhaps even earning another chance in Buffalo.
NHL
Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

