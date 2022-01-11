Another bitterly cold night, before a brief warm up, followed by more cold air

It was a very cold day across the Twin Tiers with negative wind chills. Very cold conditions continue tonight with negative temperatures but a break from the winds. Light winds tonight with mostly clear conditions. Sunshine returns for Sunday with an area of high pressure in control. This will be short-lived as clouds increase late afternoon. The cloud cover is ahead of our winter storm. Snow arrives early evening and we continue to deal with snow overnight Sunday into Monday. As we head into Monday morning, a southeasterly wind is going to try to bring warm air into the region. A wintry mix is possible Monday morning as a result of this warmer air. Snow is quick to return as we head into Monday afternoon with colder area moving in behind the winter storm. Due to the incoming winter storm, winter weather alerts have been issued. These alerts are in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in place for Tioga (PA) county, Steuben county is under a winter storm warning, and Chemung and Schuyler county are currently under a winter storm watch.

