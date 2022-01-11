ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Another bitterly cold night, before a brief warm up, followed by more cold air

By Chief Meteorologist Tom Russell
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — Another very cold night as lows tonight dipping back down in to the low Teens. Thankfully, temperatures will moderate a bit to more seasonable levels for the second half of...

local21news.com

Dauphin County, PA
local21news.com

Winter Weather Advisory Sunday and Monday, most will see 2-4 inches of snow

Harrisburg, PA — The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of snow along with a light glazing of ice. The event is over by midnight tomorrow night. We'll probably be switching over to plain rain/drizzle by 11pm. The worst of this will be Sunday evening 5 to 10 pm with slushy roads when it's done. With temp climbing above freezing tomorrow night, I'm not too concerned that roads will be much of an issue Monday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Single-Digit Wind Chills Come Ahead Of Massive Snow Storm Projected For Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are nearly 10″ below average for snowfall this season but more snow is on the way that will most likely catch us up and put us back on track. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) First things first, it’s frigid today with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills. Highs only stay in the low 20s and feeling in the teens for much of the day. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside – It’s the law! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM

Another cold night before our first winter storm moves in Sunday

It was a very cold day across the Twin Tiers with negative wind chills. Very cold conditions continue tonight with negative temperatures but a break from the winds. Light winds tonight with mostly clear conditions. Sunshine returns for Sunday with an area of high pressure in control. This will be short-lived as clouds increase late afternoon. The cloud cover is ahead of our winter storm. Snow arrives early evening and we continue to deal with snow overnight Sunday into Monday. As we head into Monday morning, a southeasterly wind is going to try to bring warm air into the region. A wintry mix is possible Monday morning as a result of this warmer air. Snow is quick to return as we head into Monday afternoon with colder area moving in behind the winter storm. Due to the incoming winter storm, winter weather alerts have been issued. These alerts are in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in place for Tioga (PA) county, Steuben county is under a winter storm warning, and Chemung and Schuyler county are currently under a winter storm watch.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Dangerously Cold Temperatures Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Snow Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region. This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions. Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s. #mdwx Given what we are seeing n Buffalo during the game these numbers look tropical. pic.twitter.com/Jd8JSipSoT — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 16, 2022 #mdwx Here is that more detailed breakdown. Note Monday morning we could because of rain on very cold roads, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
PITTSBURGH, PA

