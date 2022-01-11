ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ten killed by heavy rains in southeastern Brazil

By Douglas Magno, Douglas MAGNO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBrbV_0dit2TL500
A flooded street in Raposos, Mina Gerais state, Brazil -- 19 people have died in the southeastern state since torrential rains began at the beginning of October 2021 /AFP

Torrential rain in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais killed 10 people in two days, according to an official report Tuesday, which warned of more intense downpours in the region.

The victims, among them an 11-year-old girl, died on Sunday and Monday due to rains, flooding, and landslides, according to the State Coordinator of Civil Defense.

Since the rains began at the beginning of October, 19 people have died in the southeastern Brazilian state. Ten more were killed Saturday when a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four tourist boats in Furnas Lake.

Current counts say 17,237 people have had to abandon their homes or seek refuge because of the storms.

"January has been very difficult for Minas Gerais because of the quantity, and even more so the concentration, of rain in a short amount of time," said the stateâs vice-governor, Paulo Brant, in a video published on Instagram.

"We should not curse the rain or blame nature. To a large extent the effects are due to past mistakes like the disorderly expansion of cities, and the sedimentation and pollution of rivers," he said.

A mining dam overflowed Saturday, disrupting traffic on a major highway for two days.

The French group Vallourec was fined around 60 million dollars for "environmental damage" three days later, local authorities announced Tuesday.

Of the 853 municipalities in Minas Gerais, 145 are in a state of emergency due to extreme weather.

In Juatuba, a town of 26,000 about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the state capital of Belo Horizonte, Daniel Valeriano de Oliveira's house flooded early Sunday morning.

"We lost everything. My wife and children left the house in a boat," the logistics operator told AFP.

Civil Defense warned that conditions on Tuesday in Minas Gerais would include "moderate to heavy rain that may be accompanied by electric shocks."

Experts attribute the emergency to the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (SACZ), a typical summer phenomenon that each year causes heavy rainfall in the area, in addition to La NiÃ±a -- a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather worldwide -- and the climate crisis.

For two months, Brazil has suffered extensive damage due to the floods, which have killed dozens and displaced thousands, especially in the northeast state of Bahia.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Volcano triggers Tonga tsunami, alerts from Japan to US

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific erupted Saturday with a stunning blast, sending tsunami waves onto nearby Tonga and to the north in Japan, with warnings of dangerous ocean surges issued as far away as the US West Coast. Dramatic satellite images showed the long, rumbling eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai send a huge mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters. A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. The Japan Meteorological Agency said tsunami reached that country's Pacific coast, too, with waves as high as three meters (11 feet) possible.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'

A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused "significant damage" to the island nation's capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off on Sunday. The capital Nuku'alofa suffered "significant" damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding there had been no reports of injury or death but a full assessment was not yet possible with communication lines down.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy