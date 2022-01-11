ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Officials: Boy ignited tree in duplex fire that killed 12

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNOck_0dit2PoB00
Philadelphia Fire Officials pass flowers and other items left in memory of victims of Wednesday's fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it's the city's deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Investigators in Philadelphia have ruled out other potential causes of a rowhouse blaze that killed 12 people and are left with the words of "a traumatized 5-year-old child" who said he ignited a Christmas tree while playing with a lighter, the fire commissioner said Tuesday.

Investigators are nearly certain that the tree was ignited by the nearby lighter and that the boy was the only person on the second floor of the three-story building at the time, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference at which authorities released the preliminary findings of the investigation.

The boy, one of just two people in his family's two-story apartment to survive, had told several people he was playing with the lighter, according to a search warrant. The theory involving the boy setting fire to the tree had previously been disclosed in the search warrant application last week.

The 12 people who died were all on the third floor, Thiel said. One was found alive but died at the scene.

“Investigators believe that lighter was the reason the tree ignited,” Thiel said. “We are left with the words of that 5-year-old child, that traumatized 5-year-old child, to help us understand how the lighter and the tree came together with tragic consequences.”

None of the six smoke alarms found in the unit were working, and only one was still installed. A seventh unit in the shared basement did appear to work, Thiel said.

The three-story brick duplex was owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which is the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.

Housing officials said last week that the building, which had a separate lower unit, had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational during the last inspection in May 2021.

Three sisters — Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White — and nine of their children died in the blaze, according to family members. The blaze was the deadliest fire in Philadelphia in more than a century.

As many as 18 people lived or stayed in the unit at various time.

Fires involving Christmas trees are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit safety group. Christmas trees are the cause of about 160 fires per year, causing two deaths annually and $10 million in property damage, the group said.

Wednesday's blaze had been the deadliest fire in years at a U.S. residential building but was surpassed Sunday by a fire in a high-rise in New York City's Bronx borough that killed 17 people, including several children.

Flames damaged only a small part of that 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape, officials said.

Before the Philadelphia blaze, the Bronx had also held the distinction for a recent deadly fire, one that killed 13 people, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. That fire started after a 3-year-old boy was playing with stove burners.

___ Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

North Pole man fatally shot in attempted robbery on Santa Claus Lane

NORTH POLE, Alaska — This reads like a Christmas nightmare. A man involved in an attempted robbery in North Pole, Alaska, was killed Wednesday -- on North Santa Claus Lane. In a news release, the North Pole Police Department said that Adam Selid, 18, was shot during a gun sale that turned into an attempted robbery, KTUU-TV reported. The shooting took place in the parking lot near a Taco Bell at North Santa Claus Lane, according to the television station.
NORTH POLE, AK
WDBO

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Report: Hostages apparently taken at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel. The services were being livestreamed on...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
WDBO

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin's phone was...
SANTA FE, NM
WDBO

6 wounded after shooting outside concert hall in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Six people were wounded, one critically, Friday night during a shooting at a concert hall in Oregon, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at WOW Hall in Eugene, KEZI-TV reported. Rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing inside the hall when shots were fired, the television station reported.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Thomas
WDBO

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh fatally shot while driving

MIAMI — A Miami rapper was fatally shot Friday night while he was driving a vehicle, according to media outlets in South Florida. Wavy Navy Pooh was ambushed in the West Kendall area of Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported, citing “multiple law-enforcement sources.” The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was gunned down near Zoo Miami, according to the newspaper.
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. At least four...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WDBO

Ranting man takes hostages at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WDBO

Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader's slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's National Police said Saturday that a former senator who is a prominent suspect in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Christmas Tree#Duplex#New York City#Accident#Ap
WDBO

Texas synagogue standoff: All hostages released, hostage-taker dead, officials confirm

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Authorities in North Texas were involved in a standoff and a hostage situation at a synagogue Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter that the agency was “conducting SWAT operations” outside Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reported. People in the immediate area were evacuated, the newspaper reported.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WDBO

Protesters clash with Greek police over university eviction

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent Saturday towards its end, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police prevented the marchers from...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Alabama woman sues Walmart, claims work pants only fit male drivers

An Alabama woman has filed a class-action lawsuit against Walmart, claiming the giant retailer’s requirement for wearing uniform pants discriminates against women. Walmart requires male and female delivery drivers nationwide to wear a uniform or face termination, according to Diana Webb’s lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in federal court in the northern district of Alabama. Webb’s 13-page lawsuit accuses Walmart of sexual discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, according to court documents.
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy