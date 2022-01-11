ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Project Zomboid Beginner's Guide: How To Survive Your First Day

By Otto Kratky
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Zomboid is a brutal survival sim, one where the smallest of injuries can lead to sickness and eventually death for the player. The game also plops players into its zombie-infested version of Kentucky without much guidance. Thankfully, surviving your first night in Project Zomboid isn't terribly hard. You just have...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Use Proportional Editing in Blender: A Beginner's Guide

Blender is a free 3D modeling software, but there are many features that make modeling with Blender feel like a professional, industry-standard experience. Blender modeling is made much easier through things like Proportional Editing, the subject of this article. What Is Proportional Editing in Blender?. Proportional Editing, also known as...
SOFTWARE
IGN

Beginner's Guide and Tips

Monster Hunter Rise is more than just an action game - there are a ton of RPG elements you need to learn and master before you can truly call yourself a Monster Hunter. This guide covers everything you need to know so you can get started with a wealth of information already in your metaphorical inventory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Savathun's Throne World Trailer Breakdown - Everything We Learned And A Lot Of Speculation

Trailers for Destiny 2's upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, have slowly given more and more glimpses of what we can expect when we delve into the strange throne world of Savathun, Destiny's Hive god of deception. Bungie's latest trailer for the game gives us the most in-depth look at the expansion yet, but in small pieces and quick flashes. Still, there seem to be a lot of clues potentially scattered throughout the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Gamespot

God Of War PS4 Guide: How Skills, Enchantments, And Armor Work

Unlike other titles in the franchise, God of War introduces a surprising number of changes to the series, and if you're jumping into the game for the first time on PC, it can be a bit jarring. The game does away with the linear structure and progression from past games. Now you can explore an open-ended environment, earn experience points to unlock abilities from a skill tree, and even acquire armor sets that improve your stats. In addition, you can collect accessories known as Talismans and Enchantments that further improve your equipment's stats and give you special perks.
VIDEO GAMES
Eye On Annapolis

Escape From Tarkov: 5 Tips On How To Survive Your First Raid

Hiding behind a tree in the middle of nowhere, staring at a magazine full of unknown ammunition. Voices reverberate across the room, and no one knows who is a possible friend or foe. The yells become louder and louder as time passes. Trying desperately to find an extract to get out, suddenly it’s all over in a second. Before everything goes black, there’s only a volley of bullets. Escape from Tarkov is a first-person shooter widely regarded as one of the cruelest on the market today.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God of War PC Guide: Valkyrie Boss Armor, Locations, And Tips

Hidden throughout the Nine Realms in God of War are secret chambers sequestering the Valkyries, the toughest challenges you'll face within the game. These cursed warriors also grant you access to impressive-looking armor, should you be brave and powerful enough to defeat them. You won't be able to fight the Valkyries until you acquire the tip of a certain giant's chisel, but once you have that key item, it's time to start thinking seriously about hunting Valkyries down.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Vampire Survivors Beginner's Guide

Vampire Survivors is an excellent indie game that has been taking certain parts of the internet by storm, and for good reason. Its blend of casual pick-up-and-play controls with hardcore mechanics makes it a great example of a hyper-casual game. If you’re struggling to wrap your head around what is going on, then we’re here to help you. Our beginner’s guide to Vampire Survivors will teach you the ropes of the game, as well as give you the tips you need to know to get as far as possible in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Zomboid#Beginner#Frozen Food
rockpapershotgun.com

Project Zomboid bases: how to barricade windows, fortify a base, and build your own base in Project Zomboid

Want to know how to fortify a base in Project Zomboid? If you want to survive days, weeks, or maybe even months in Project Zomboid, you’ll need a base. Much more than just a place to call home, bases provide storage space for your stockpiled goods and safety from bad weather and passing hordes. Unfortunately, sometimes the undead follow you home and will start banging on the windows and doors. This can turn dangerous very fast and could lead to your base getting overrun. In a worst-case scenario, the unprepared might even get an infection and become a zombie themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Darkness Maze Cube

Sign In to follow. Follow Darkness Maze Cube, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ghost Tree Trevenant Scares Its Way Into Pokemon Unite January 20

Pokemon Unite's roster of playable Pokemon is about to get a little more spooky as Trevenant, the Elder Tree Pokemon, becomes the 30th addition to the roster on January 20. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter confirmed the spooky sapling's addition with a short video showing off its abilities. Based on what is shown, Trevenant can sap health from opponents and wild Pokemon, use its big branch arms for a Wood Hammer attack, and push enemies with a dash attack.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Project Zomboid's new roadmap includes ambitious plans for NPCs

Long-running zombie survival game Project Zomboid has recently seen a remarkable explosion in popularity after an Early Access update overhauled everything from multiplayer to combat. Player numbers soared in the 11-year-old crafting survival game last month, and The Indie Stone is now taking a look forward with a fresh roadmap to explain what comes next. The studio is far from done with Project Zomboid, with plans for NPCs, pets, and more all in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
LehighValleyLive.com

How to become a runner again: A beginner’s guide

When the coronavirus pandemic lockdown happened in early 2020, many turned to new hobbies like. Well, I turned to running. Being stuck inside all day is not my cup of tea, and even though I was going on daily walks to help alleviate the feeling, it just wasn’t doing it for me anymore. I needed something more.
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

Your Survival Guide for the First Mercury Retrograde of 2022

The start of a new year always brings an industrious, take-charge vibe courtesy of Capricorn season. The industrious cardinal earth sign aims to set lofty goals and climb one slow, steady, pragmatic step at a time, which is undoubtedly in line with our societal push to tackle ambitious resolutions. But if you're finding it tough to build momentum or even get fired up enough to pinpoint an aspiration, you can blame not only one but two planets' retrogrades. Not only has Venus been retrograde in Capricorn — spurring slowdowns and inner work around relationships, beauty, and money — since December 19, but the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 begins on Friday, January 14 in the fixed air sign Aquarius, symbolized by the Water Bearer. Because Mercury only just went into Aquarius on January 2, it's still in the early degrees of the sign, so by Tuesday, January 25, it will move back into cardinal earth sign Capricorn, symbolized by the Sea Goat. Over the course of the entire three weeks — until Thursday, February 3 — the planet of communication, transportation, and technology will nudge you to go back to the drawing board on existing projects, require more self-reflection, and, yes, potentially fuel headache-inducing misunderstandings and delays.
ASTRONOMY
Gamespot

Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar RTS Delayed To Later in 2023

There are three constants in life: death, taxes, and Warhammer video games. While there's no shortage of games based on the popular tabletop game in development, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar won't be arriving for quite a while. In an investors update, publisher Frontier revealed that Age of Sigmar's release date...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Company Of Heroes 3 Has Some Impressive Building Destruction Features

As work continues on Company of Heroes 3, developer Relic Entertainment has shared a few details on the most important part of the game: making things go boom. While the first two Company of Heroes games had impressive building destruction elements that reminded players of the warzone that they were in, the third game is looking to amplify the devastation that'll occur in each battle.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PUBG Mobile Version 1.8 Update: Spider-Man Swings Into The Action

We're beginning to think Spider-Man truly has No Way Home, as the webslinger is confirmed to be making another cameo, this time in PUBG Mobile as part of its Version 1.8 update. Spidey will be appearing in the mobile battle royale from January 12 to February 14, with the update...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God Of War PC Unlock Time Revealed, Here's When It Releases

Sony's God of War is releasing on PC this week, but when precisely does the game unlock? Developer Santa Monica Studio has now confirmed the precise release times, and we're rounding up the schedule here. God of War PC Unlock Times. God of War for PC releases on Steam and...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy