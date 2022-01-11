ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

By TRAVIS LOLLER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcLEz_0dit0lCr00
Apartment Building Fire-Explainer FILE — Crews battle a four-alarm fire in Pittsburgh, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021. As smoke poured through a New York City high-rise Sunday, Jan.9. 2022, killing several people, tenants in the building were faced with life or death decisions about what to do to escape the blaze.(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP, File) (Nate Smallwood)

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape?

Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned to their apartments to await rescue rather than make a run for it. That was the right response, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that writes codes and standards and educates the public about fire safety.

Just what you should do in a fire, though, depends partly on the design of the building and where the fire is located.

EVACUATION PLAN

Generally, the NFPA says people should evacuate a burning building if it is safe to do so. First, they should feel doors before opening them, leaving them closed and looking for another way out if they are hot to the touch. Residents should shut all doors behind them to prevent the spread of smoke and fire. They should be sure to take their keys with them in case they have to return to their apartments.

In most high-rise buildings, the nearest stairwell is the emergency exit, but if it is filled with fire or smoke, people should look for another exit. If no exit is safe, they should return to their apartments and shelter in place. In the Bronx fire, survivors told reporters that both the hallways and stairwells were thick with smoke.

FIREPROOF BUILDINGS

Every apartment in New York City is required to have a notice posted on the door saying whether the building is considered combustible or non-combustible, based on the way it was constructed.

Those notices instruct people living in fireproof, high-rise buildings not to evacuate, but instead shelter in place unless the fire is in their own apartment.

The Bronx apartment building that burned is considered non-combustible, which means it has concrete poured ceilings and floors. In fact, the fire, apparently caused by a malfunctioning space heater, did not actually spread past the unit where it started and an adjacent hallway.

But the door to the apartment where the fire started failed to close behind the fleeing tenants, letting smoke quickly spread throughout the building, including the evacuation stairwells.

Residents who shelter in place should use wet towels, wet sheets or tape to seal doors and vents and prevent smoke from entering. They should call 911 to alert firefighters that they are trapped and give their exact location. They should also signal at a window by waving a flashlight or light-colored cloth, according to the NFPA.

Trapped residents can open windows for fresh air or to signal to firefighters, but they should not break their windows. That can allow smoke to pour in from outside, leaving them with no way to keep it out.

SMOKE VS. FIRE

Most fire deaths are not caused by burns, but by smoke inhalation, according to the NFPA.

Homes today tend to contain a lot of products made with synthetic fibers that burn at very high temperatures, helping fires spread rapidly, association spokesperson Susan McKelvey said. They also generate toxic gases that can overcome people within moments. In a typical home fire, residents may have only a couple of minutes to escape safely by the time a smoke alarm sounds, she said.

“Fires spread so much faster now,” McKelvey said. “And it's not necessarily the flames that can hurt someone. It's the smoke and toxic gases that make it really hard to see and breathe.”

As a fire grows inside a building, it will often consume available oxygen. The smoke also contains carbon monoxide, which works inside the body to deprive victims of the oxygen they need. And the toxic chemicals in smoke can cause organ damage.

New York City Fire Department Chief of EMS Lillian Bonsignore compared the possible long-term impacts of intense smoke exposure to that of having a stroke.

“The cells in your body and the organs in your body are fairly sensitive,” she said. “So when you put them under this kind of stress, or this kind of toxicity or lack of oxygen, those cells may not be able to come back. So you’re left with this residual type of damage.”

PREPARATION IS KEY

The basic principals are the same whether you live in a high rise, a detached single-family home, or a row home, like the one in Philadelphia that burned last week, killing 12 people, McKelvey said.

Homes need good, working smoke detectors that are checked often. In addition, residents need to have an escape plan and practice that plan. It's especially important to know who will be responsible for making sure children or people with mobility problems are safe. In an apartment building, residents need to ask the building manager about the emergency protocols, McKelvey said.

In the Bronx fire, some survivors told reporters that they ignored the smoke alarm at first because they were used to false alarms. Even when that is not the case, people in high-rise buildings and hotels often hesitate to evacuate, McKelvey said.

“People don’t respond until they see real signs of danger, but by that time it is most likely too late to escape,” she said. “You have to always take a smoke alarm seriously."

___

Loller reported from Nashville, Tennessee. Reporter Emma H. Tobin contributed from New York City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

NEW YORK — (AP) — A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City's streets and trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

4 families displaced after fire in Troy apartment building

MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple families are displaced from their homes after a four-unit apartment building caught fire in Troy Saturday. Crews were called to respond to the fire in the 400 block of East Franklin Street around 11 a.m., according to initial reports. According to a Troy Fire Department...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after ejection crash in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:. A press release by Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has provided more information on the events leading up to the crash. Deputies located a single-vehicle crash at around 4:40 p.m. on Shoup Mill Road just east of Riverside Drive, the release said. An...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Jackson Center Police recieves grant for K-9 unit

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Police Department in Shelby County was one of many police agencies across the country, but the only in Ohio, to receive a grant to purchase K-9 police dogs. The grant comes from American Kennel Club Reunite, the largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service...
JACKSON CENTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Fire Protection#High Rise Building#Chemicals#Nfpa
WHIO Dayton

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh fatally shot while driving

MIAMI — A Miami rapper was fatally shot Friday night while he was driving a vehicle, according to media outlets in South Florida. Wavy Navy Pooh was ambushed in the West Kendall area of Miami-Dade County, the Miami Herald reported, citing “multiple law-enforcement sources.” The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Shandler Beaubien, was gunned down near Zoo Miami, according to the newspaper.
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

MIAMI — (AP) — Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but it were not hurt.
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

Chicago woman fatally stabbed dog, wounded 2 women, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is accused of fatally stabbing a dog and wounding two women last weekend, authorities said. Jordan Shipp, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. According to the...
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Report: Hostages apparently taken at Texas synagogue

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel. The services were being livestreamed on...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy