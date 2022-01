Girls on the Run (GOTR) Bayou Region is now accepting applications for the spring 2022 program season. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to inspire girls in 3rd-8th grade to be joyful and confident. Beginning on February 14, GOTR teams will meet twice per week for 10 weeks. During the program, girls will have fun, make friends, increase their physical activity levels, and learn important life skills. Trained coaches will lead girls through interactive lessons and running activities at school and community sites throughout Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and St. Charles Parish.

ST. MARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO