'Naomi' tells CW's latest superhero origin story in super-slow motion

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Every superhero has an origin story. And this is mine," the teenage title character explains at the outset of "Naomi," the CW's latest DC Comics-inspired series. But that origin story moves in slow motion, feeling like a conventional high-school drama with just a pinch of superheroics provided to pull the audience...

www.albanyherald.com

Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige...
Deadline

‘Naomi’: Ava DuVernay On Expanding The Naomi-Verse Beyond The Comic Book Via New CW Series—TCA

Ava DuVernay is expanding beyond the comic book world of Naomi via her upcoming CW series of the same name, premiering Jan. 11. And that could leave the door open for potential crossovers with other popular superhero series on the same network. “We got a lot of information in the first two episodes which means: we get to make up cool new things,” DuVernay said during the show’s TCA presentation on Thursday. “In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now. She’s on her own path and I really think this is the first part of the Naomi-verse. People...
Ava Duvernay
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Deadline

Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, Will Recur As Cassie’s [SPOILER] On HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: After Season 1 of The Flight Attendant delved into Cassie Bowden’s tragic relationship with her late father, the upcoming second season of the hit HBO Max series will explore Cassie’s relationship — or lack thereof — with her mother. In a major cast addition to the Emmy-nominated show, Sharon Stone has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kaley Cuoco in Season 2. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or good will to spare. Cassie’s mom only very briefly...
Collider

Kaci Walfall on 'Naomi' and Her Character’s Journey From Comic Book Fan to Superhero

Editor's note: The following interview contains light spoilers for Naomi.From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, the CW series Naomi, based on the characters from DC Comics, follows teenager Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a top student who has the third-biggest Superman fan site in the world. When an unexpected event in town leads her and her closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – on a journey that will change all of their lives, Naomi realizes that the impossible might actually be possible.
KTLA

Actress Kaci Walfall chats new CW series ‘Naomi’

Star Kaci Walfall talks about the new CW series “Naomi.” This DC drama follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. “Naomi” Premieres tonight on the CW […]
Rottentomatoes.com

7 Things To Know About New Superhero Series Naomi

A new year comes with a new superhero over at The CW. But as we learned during a recent press conference with the producers and stars of Naomi — debuting this Tuesday — the program is anything but traditional. The titular superhero is unusual among DC Comics characters thanks to a handful of factors. But that also made her uniquely suited to join the network lineup alongside The Flash and Stargirl.
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Naomi'? Meet The Cast of The CW's New Series Here!

Naomi is premiering TONIGHT (January 11) on The CW, and we’re taking a look at who stars in the new show!. The new DC Comics series follows Naomi McDuffie, who is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a “stunt” in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down.
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
Pride Publishing

“Naomi” arrives on The CW

“Naomi” is a new African American superhero drama television series, developed by Ava DuVernay, which is based on the comic book series of the same name. It is set to premiere on The CW on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CST. It will be the first live-action network television show named for a black female teenaged superhero, portrayed by Kaci Walfall.
TVGuide.com

Ava DuVernay Explains Her Approach of 'Normalization' Over 'Representation' in The CW's Naomi

Kaci Walfall stars as Naomi in the new series based on the DC Comics superhero. When Ava DuVernay heard that a DC Comics book about a Black girl superhero was about to drop, she thought, "That's got to be mine." The book is Naomi, and the series of the same name developed by DuVernay and Arrow alum Jill Blankenship —and based on the character who first appeared in the DC Universe in 2019—premieres on The CW on Jan. 11.
PopSugar

The Naomi Cast Take Us Behind the Scenes of the Superhero Show

The CW has introduced its newest superhero, Naomi, to the network's Arrowverse, and viewers are already hooked on the series. Naomi follows Kaci Walfall's titular character as she explores "her hidden destiny" of being a superhero, and investigates the truth behind a supernatural event that's stirring things up in her hometown of Port Oswego, NY.
ComicBook

Naomi Star Kaci Walfall Talks Portraying The CW's Newest Superhero

Tuesday night will see the premiere of Naomi, a new superhero series based on the Brian Michael Bendis, David Walker, and Jamal Campbell comic character of the same name. The new The CW series showcases the origin story of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a young girl in the small town of Port Oswego whose status quo — and relationship to the world of superheroes — changes significantly. Walfall, whose filmography includes The Equalizer, Army Wives, and Power, is about to gain a whole new legion of fans through her work on Naomi, and as the seventeen-year-old actress told reporters during a recent roundtable, she's excited about it.
EW.com

What to Watch: Ava DuVernay's Naomi joins The CW's superhero series lineup

The CW powers up with its latest superhero show, Naomi. Based on the DC character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the show follows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a geeky yet popular and confident high schooler who runs the third-largest Superman fan site. One day, a mysterious event involving her idol shakes her small Pacific Northwest hometown and pushes her down a path of discovering that she might not be from this planet and has superpowers. As Naomi learns more about her origins and works to become the hero she was destined to be, she'll also face typical problems one does at that age, from college applications to juggling multiple love interests.
Middletown Press

The CW’s ‘Naomi’ Upends the Typical Superman Mythos With Flair: TV Review

Even though high schooler Naomi (Kaci Walfall) tells us in her opening voiceover that “everyone has a superhero origin story,” hers immediately looks different enough from most on TV to stand apart. For one, she follows in the footsteps of Javincia Leslie as The CW’s second Black woman to lead a DC superhero show, albeit one as different from “Batwoman” in tone and storyline as can be. From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship — and with canny, fluid pilot direction by Amanda Marsalis — the CW series feels something like if “Superman” blended up weekly comics with the sensibilities of a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Secret Files of Alex Mack.” For another, Walfall’s Naomi isn’t some moody outcast waiting in the wings for something amazing to happen to her, as is the case for so many other potential heroes. In fact, as the first episode conveys in an efficient and skillfully executed establishing scene, Naomi’s the cheerful life of the party who everyone’s glad to see the second she steps into a room. She’s warm, fun, and openly passionate about her “nerdier” interests — namely, and not coincidentally, comic book heroes like Superman, a fellow adoptee whose story she’s treasured as long as she can remember.
WKRG

Superhero Tuesday is Here With The Return Of Superman & Lois And The Series Premiere of Naomi!

Tuesdays are going to be action-packed on The CW, starting TONIGHT with the return of Superman & Lois at 7pm followed by the much-anticipated premiere of new series, Naomi at 8pm. Naomi follows the journey of a comic book-loving teen as she pursues her destiny. When a supernatural event shakes up Naomi’s hometown, she sets out to uncover its origin, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.
