ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Protein From Gorse Bushes Could Feed Millions of People, Says Expert

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Goats are good at browsing on arable land and it may be easier to convince people to eat goat meat than it is to eat gorse and broom protein isolate. Of course the marginal lands in scotland may be marginal because of over-grazing in the past. The grazing would have to...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

Could Protein from Gorse Help Cut Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products?

Interest in alternative sources of dietary protein to meat and dairy products has risen in recent years. Public awareness of the benefits of improving health through diet, and environmental concerns about current food production methods, are just two of the issues for consumers. A 2021 survey by Ipsos MORI, carried...
AGRICULTURE
GreenMatters

Smuggled Bushmeat Could Lead To More Disease Outbreaks, Experts Say

While 2021 brought the COVID-19 vaccine, a new U.S. president, and other small victories, it was yet another year of lockdowns and social unrest. But to close out the year was a chaotic string of seemingly related incidents, that involved smuggling bushmeat into the U.S. Not only is smuggling bushmeat completely against the law, but it can also lead to serious and deadly outbreaks of fatal ailments, such as Ebola. Needless to say, that simply isn't yet another thing we need on our plate.
AGRICULTURE
nutraingredients-usa.com

Protein ingredient innovation evolving to match developing scientific understanding, expert says

The market is moving to match the new understanding of protein needs for athletes and active nutrition consumers, a category expert says. Dr Robert Wildman, PhD, CEO of the new brand TYM Performance,​​ has sourced protein ingredients and spoken on the development of the category for decades. He will be lending his expertise as a panelist at NutraIngredients-USA’s Sports & Active Nutrition Summit 2022, which is scheduled for Feb. 14-16 in San Diego. The summit is being put on in cooperation with the American Herbal Products Association’s Sports Nutrition Committee, of which Wildman is the chairman.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shropshire Star

Future variants could be tackled with greater certainty, says expert made CBE

Professor Peter Openshaw has been made a CBE for services to medicine and immunology in the New Year Honours. Scientists should be able to deal with future variants of Covid-19 with “much greater certainty” and vaccines might eventually give protection against some common colds, an expert honoured for his work has said.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
proclaimerscv.com

World Bank Says COVID-19 Strikes Poverty on Millions of People

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Bank, has resulted in extreme worldwide poverty in 20 years. In a statement released last week, World Bank Prospects-Group director Ayhan Kose said there had been a significant slowdown in the global economy compared to the previous year as the pandemic, now in its third year, caused chaos, the News Day posted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Experts worry Dopesick is scaring people from using painkillers

Last week, the Hulu opioid crisis limited series tweeted a clip of a U.S. attorney investigating OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in bed following prostate surgery, refusing to take OxyContin. Beverly Schechtman, an advocate for chronic pain patients who herself has Crohn’s disease, said the clip “doesn’t really make any sense.” “It’s not like this huge dose that’s going to automatically turn someone into someone who has an addiction, but that’s the way they portray it,” she tells Vice News. “I think it actually adds stigma, not just of pain patients, but people with addiction.” reached out to Hulu for comment but did not receive a response. William Amarquaye, a clinical pharmacist at Brandon Regional Hospital, said the majority of people who receive opioids after surgery don’t go on to have opioid use disorder. “They’re using these minor numbers and blowing them up to say that anyone could become addicted,” he says, noting that patients are assessed for risk factors, including mental-health and substance-use issues.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Study confirms sixth mass extinction is currently underway, caused by humans

The sixth mass extinction of the planet’s biodiversity is currently underway, according to a new study confirming previous warnings that the Earth’s species have been dying off at an accelerated rate in the last few centuries. The planet has so far undergone five major species die-offs – extinction events marked by mass biodiversity loss due to extreme natural phenomena. But the current one is entirely caused by human activities, said the study published last week in the journal Biological Reviews.The research estimated that since the year 1500, Earth could already have lost between 7.5 per cent and 13 per...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Protein#Goats#Mexico#Gorse Bushes#Pelletize#Himalayan
BGR.com

Rat infestation forces company to recall all the food it makes – check your fridge now

Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Station Records Air Pressure Shockwave Produced By Hunga Tonga Volcano

DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday. The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022 The shockwave was likely...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Massive Ash Cloud Turns Tonga Into Moonscape; Anxiety Mounts Among Bay Area Tongans

SAN MATEO (CBS SF/AP) — Concerns continued to mount Monday within the large Tongan community in the San Francisco Bay Area over the welfare of relatives still living in the Pacific Island nation after it was rocked by a massive underwater volcanic eruption over the weekend. New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage from the volcano, which covered the island with a dense cloud of ash and battered by tsunami waves. The towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. Meanwhile, communications with Tonga remained extremely limited. Samiuela...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists detect novel coronavirus in wild leopard cub in India

Veterinary scientists in India have detected the novel coronavirus in the carcass of a wild Indian leopard cub, marking the first reported instance of the viral infection in a free roaming wild feline. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted in the preprint server bioRxiv, revealed that the one-year-old cub, which was found dead in mid-October, just months after the second wave of the pandemic in India had receded, was infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.These findings underscore the need for intensive screening of wild animals to track the evolution of the coronavirus, and to assess the carrier status...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

Persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops, a new study says. They found a mean of 33 percent of China's wheat crop is lost annually because of ozone pollution, with 28 percent lost in South Korea and 16 percent for Japan.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy